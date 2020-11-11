Fort baseball standouts Tristan Shoemaker, Ryan Cook pick UVa, JMU respectively

FORT DEFIANCE — A pair of Fort Defiance High School baseball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the Division I level during a ceremony Wednesday in the school's gymnasium.

Indians infielder Tristan Shoemaker signed with ACC power Virginia, while pitcher Ryan Cook cast his lot with James Madison University.

Both Fort players are rated among the top 100 players in the state by Perfect Game. Shoemaker is ranked the No. 6 prospect in the state's 2021 class while Cook checks in at No. 89.

Fort Defiance baseball head coach Damien Fink has watched the two standouts grow as baseball players during their high school careers.

"Getting the chance to coach those two, I was just fortunate to be hired for the job at the right time," said Fink. "Those two guys have put in the work. They work on their game year-round. Having them reach this level is so good for our program. I've had some of the younger players ask me what they need to do play college baseball and I tell them don't ask me, just watch those two. Watch how they play, watch how they practice and work out. That's how you do it."

Shoemaker, who made a verbal commitment to the Cavaliers prior to his sophomore season, was excited to make his commitment official.