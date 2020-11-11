Fort baseball standouts Tristan Shoemaker, Ryan Cook pick UVa, JMU respectively

FORT DEFIANCE — A pair of Fort Defiance High School baseball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the Division I level during a ceremony Wednesday in the school's gymnasium.
Indians infielder Tristan Shoemaker signed with ACC power Virginia, while pitcher Ryan Cook cast his lot with James Madison University.
Both Fort players are rated among the top 100 players in the state by Perfect Game. Shoemaker is ranked the No. 6 prospect in the state's 2021 class while Cook checks in at No. 89.
Fort Defiance baseball head coach Damien Fink has watched the two standouts grow as baseball players during their high school careers.
"Getting the chance to coach those two, I was just fortunate to be hired for the job at the right time," said Fink. "Those two guys have put in the work. They work on their game year-round. Having them reach this level is so good for our program. I've had some of the younger players ask me what they need to do play college baseball and I tell them don't ask me, just watch those two. Watch how they play, watch how they practice and work out. That's how you do it."
Shoemaker, who made a verbal commitment to the Cavaliers prior to his sophomore season, was excited to make his commitment official.
"I've been waiting for this day since my freshman year," he said. "Virginia was definitely one of my dream schools. A Top 25 program in the ACC, I can't wait to get on campus."
Having the opportunity to play close to home was a bonus for the Indians' standout.
"I wanted to stay within three to four hours away," Shoemaker said. "Playing in Charlottesville, my family can make it to all my home homes."
Shoemaker was recruited to play shortstop for the Wahoos.
Support Local Journalism
"During my freshman year, my travel coach told me I needed to play more in the infield," he said. "Since then, I've been playing either second base or short."
Cook, who is the son of two former JMU athletes, was destined to be a Duke. His mother, Caryn, played lacrosse for the Dukes while his father, Derrick, was a standout pitcher for JMU after playing his high school ball at Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton. Derrick Cook was drafted in the second round of the 1996 Major League Baseball Draft and signed by the Texas Rangers.
“With my parents both playing sports there in college, I grew up around JMU,” Ryan Cook said. “In my family, we're all Dukes. I had other schools recruiting me, but JMU was always my first choice."
The Dukes recruited Cook as a right-handed pitcher.
"I wanted to find a school where I could make an impact," he said. "Coach (Jimmy) Jackson at JMU is one of the best pitching coaches around. I'm excited to get started."
Growing up with a father who played professional baseball certainly had its benefits.
“Definitely, I’m the player I am because of him. He’s been my biggest influence," said the younger Cook.
Signing Division I Letters of Intent on the same day was special for the Fort teammates.
"We've been playing together since we were 7 or 8 years old. Signing on the same day just seems right" said Shoemaker.
"I know how much Tristan and his family have put into getting to this moment," added Cook. "When he committed prior to his sophomore year, I started thinking, I've got to be next. It's a special day for both of us and for both of our families."
The Valley is currently a recruiting hotbed. In addition to Shoemaker and Cook, former Riverheads standouts Braeson Fulton and Grant Painter are now freshmen at JMU and Broadway standout outfielder will join Cook in the Dukes' 2021 recruiting class. Page County brothers T.R. and Lance Williams will be heading to Virginia Tech in the future. Another Fort Defiance player, sophomore Caden Richter, has made a verbal commitment to play for Dayton.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!