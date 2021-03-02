 Skip to main content
Fort boys relay blazes to state title at Class 3 indoor track meet
Fort boys relay blazes to state title at Class 3 indoor track meet

LYNCHBURG — Fort Defiance’s boys 3,200-meter relay team blitzed the competition Tuesday to take the gold medal at the Class 3 indoor track championships at Liberty University.

Fort’s foursome of Luken Mason, Ashton Moyers, Nathan Shifflett and Ramsey Corbin torched the field by nearly 10 seconds with a clocking of 8:15.59. Western Albemarle came across a far distant second at 8:25.54.

Fort's Ramsey Corbin won the 1,000-meter in 2:35.06.

