Fort Defiance boys basketball team beats Waynesboro

Fort Defiance’s Sam Garber had a pretty good idea before Friday’s game that he was in for a big night.

The junior erupted for a career-high 24 points and established his defensive presence as he led the Indians to a 59-46 win over the Waynesboro Little Giants in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

“The guy guarding me, I knew it was a mismatch,” Garber said. “I told the guys, ‘give it to me down low, and I’ll work with him.’”

Waynesboro played competitively in the opening quarter, only trailing by one after the opening period after a seven-point performance from sophomore Zevion Robinson.

In the second quarter, the Indians began to pull away as they dominated the paint with efficient play. Little Giants head coach John Spears said the team failed to work as a complete unit on Friday evening to prevent Fort Defiance from having its way close to the basket.

“We had a lot of missed assignments,” Spears said. “On out-of-bounds plays, they made a lot of easy layups on us. It was almost like a middle school team playing defense, which is embarrassing. We have a lack of communication. We need to look at the film and see what we need to do.”

After leading by eight at halftime, Fort Defiance looked to build some cushion, and Garber stepped up to provide it. Garber notched 11 points in the pivotal quarter as the Indians entered the final quarter with a 15-point advantage.

“I knew we needed to put some points on the board to put the game away, and that’s what we did,” Garber said.

Waynesboro sought to make it interesting in the fourth quarter after a triple from freshman Haden Morris cut the lead to 10 with six minutes left in the contest. Still, the Little Giants could not continue building momentum, and Fort Defiance closed out the game without any drama.

To go along with Garber’s 24 points, Tyreek Veney scored 19 points for Fort Defiance.

“When Sam starts hitting shots, and he’s feeling good on offense; I think he can be the best player on the floor any given night,” Fulk said of his junior. “He has a lot of skill and potential. … I thought he was engaged the entire time on the defensive end. As good as he was on offense, I was maybe even prouder of his defensive effort.”

Morris led the Little Giants with 11 points, while Charlie Haynes provided nine.

“I give Fort all the credit. They outplayed us, outhustled us, and beat us on the boards. They shot the ball extremely well tonight,” Spears said. “They played well and deserved it. We just couldn’t match the intensity.”

The Indians improve to 8-5 (3-1) with the win and play at Staunton on Tuesday night.

Waynesboro drops to 3-10 (1-3) with the loss and hosts Riverheads on Tuesday.

“We are getting better, even though the record doesn’t show that,” Spears said of his team.

FORT DEFIANCE 59, WAYNESBORO 46

WAYNESBORO 12 10 11 13 — 46

FORT DEFIANCE 13 17 18 11 — 59

FORT DEFIANCE (59) — Veney 6 4-4 19, Garber 10 2-5 24, Gutshall 1 4-6 6, Johnson 1 0-1 2, Liskey 2 0-0 5, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Metz 0 1-2 1, Hebb, Cruz, Fink, Jones, Patterson, Bruce, TOTALS 21 11-18 59.

WAYNESBORO (46) — McCoy 1 2-5 5, Haynes 3 1-1 9, Robinson 3 2-2 9, Morris 4 0-0 11, Nash 1 0-0 2, Darden 1 0-0 3, Hite 1 0-0 3, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Wells 1 1-2 3, McGuffin, Brown, TOTALS 16 6-10 46