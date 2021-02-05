Fort Defiance boys basketball team beats Wilson Memorial to win district title

FISHERSVILLE — With a district championship and a regional home game awaiting the winner, the visiting Fort Defiance Indians took down Wilson Memorial 65-53 Friday night at The Hive in boys basketball.

The Indians broke a 7-7 tie in the first period and held off each challenge presented by the Green Hornets.

The victory gave the Indians the regular season championship in the Shenandoah District, breaking a three-way tie between the Indians, Hornets and Staunton. Since Staunton was defeated by Buffalo Gap, the Fort was the outright champion of the league.

Fort Defiance now will host the Jefferson District second-place team in the 3C West Regional first round on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the loss sent Wilson on the road to play Spotswood, the Valley District champ.

The regional field contains eight teams.

The Fort closed the first period with an 8-0 run on a basket by Scotty Wright, a three-point play by Ryan Cook and a three-point heave from long distance by Landon Simmons which beat the buzzer.

With an eight-point lead in hand, the Indians were able to hold off the Hornets in the second quarter, going up by a dozen by halftime.