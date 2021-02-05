Fort Defiance boys basketball team beats Wilson Memorial to win district title

FISHERSVILLE — With a district championship and a regional home game awaiting the winner, the visiting Fort Defiance Indians took down Wilson Memorial 65-53 Friday night at The Hive in boys basketball.
The Indians broke a 7-7 tie in the first period and held off each challenge presented by the Green Hornets.
The victory gave the Indians the regular season championship in the Shenandoah District, breaking a three-way tie between the Indians, Hornets and Staunton. Since Staunton was defeated by Buffalo Gap, the Fort was the outright champion of the league.
Fort Defiance now will host the Jefferson District second-place team in the 3C West Regional first round on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the loss sent Wilson on the road to play Spotswood, the Valley District champ.
The regional field contains eight teams.
The Fort closed the first period with an 8-0 run on a basket by Scotty Wright, a three-point play by Ryan Cook and a three-point heave from long distance by Landon Simmons which beat the buzzer.
With an eight-point lead in hand, the Indians were able to hold off the Hornets in the second quarter, going up by a dozen by halftime.
The Indians looked to break the game open in the third quarter, but five straight points by Wilson's Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum cut the Hornets' deficit to 42-36.
But the Fort built its lead back to 13 points by the end of the period, outscoring Wilson 8-1.
In the final period, the Indians, seemingly in charge, pushed the lead to 55-39, but the Hornets sliced into the lead again, this time on consecutive baskets by Finn Irving and a three-pointer by Dajor Carter.
The Hornets could get no closer than nine points as the Indians drove away with the 2021 district trophy.
"We shot and rebounded well enough to win, but I thought we did a good job defensively," said Fort Defiance coach Brandon Fulk. "The guys embraced the defense and we wanted to limit them to just one shot because they are a really good scoring team. I'm happy for these seniors; they won just three games I think when they were sophomores."
Fulk also noted that the Indians had good balance on offense, with eight different players scoring.
Cook and Tyreek Veney each scored 20 points, while Joshua Jones pulled down 12 rebounds for the Fort.
Mensah-Agyekum and Finn Irving led the Green Hornets with 18 and 16 points respectively. Lucas Schatz had 11 rebounds for the Hornets.
FORT DEFIANCE 65, WILSON MEMORIAL 53
FORT DEFIANCE (65) — Simmons 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Jones 2 0-0 4, Wright 1 0-0 2, Veney 7 3-3 20, Angel 1 0-0 2, Cook 7 6-8 20, Gutshall 3 2-3 8. Totals 24 11-14 65.