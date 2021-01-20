Fort Defiance boys basketball team finishes strong to beat winless Waynesboro

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk had finally seen enough of watching the erratic play from his Indians. A late third-quarter timeout ensued where Fulk adamently expressed his displeasure.
The Indians responded to their coach’s tongue-lashing, hitting Waynesboro with a game-breaking 23-10 blitz over the final 11 minutes Wednesday night en route to a 53-35 victory over the winless Little Giants in nondistrict boys basketball.
Although far from masterpiece, the win enabled Fort to brush aside a devastating loss 24 hours earlier when the Indians failed at a chance to take control of the district’s lone Class 3 automatic bid to the Region 3C tournament. The Indians let slip through their fingers a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead to Wilson Memorial, which Fort is battling for the regional berth, in a 61-60 setback.
Fulk didn’t attribute a residual hangover from the gut-wrenching defeat to Wednesday’s less-than-inspiring performance, but to the team they were playing. The Indians had beaten Waynesboro 56-44 in the season’s first meeting.
“They thought they were going to just showed up tonight and win,” Fulk said.
It wasn’t until Fulk’s timeout chat that the team finally appeared to wake up.
“The timeout wasn’t so much about the overall game, but on the possession before I called time we jogged down the floor and set up in the wrong defense,” he said. “That is inexcusable. We had been playing the same defense for several minutes. I am trying to raise the standard for the guys that I know they are capable of playing. You can’t be making those kind of mistakes in close games.”
The Indians had a 30-23 lead when Fulk delivered his message. Following the timeout, Landon Simmons drilled a 3-pointer and Henry Gutshall hit two free throws after a Waynesboro turnover as the margin suddenly grew to 35-25 with 1:31 left in the quarter.
Kaden Johnson then went on a personal 6-0 run for a 41-27 advantage with 24.2 seconds on the clock.
Ryan Cook’s coast-to-coast layup after a steal extended the lead to 44-29 early in the fourth period, and the Giants never staged a challenge.
Any win is good, but Fulk said the team has to take more ownership.
“They need to think the game a whole lot more,” he said. “The energy and leadership has to come from within the uniforms. The guys in the polos on the sideline can’t play. Consistent energy is an issue right now.”
The Indians struggled to a 21-16 halftime lead after trailing 9-7 when the first period concluded. The margin should have been a lot more, but Fort failed to capitalize on 15 Waynesboro turnovers, scoring just four points.
“We left a lot of points out there for the taking,” Fulk said. “Our transition game wasn’t any good.”
Despite giving up only 35 points, the Fort coach still wasn’t happy with the defense.
“We still aren’t there fundamentally defensively,” he said. “We had way too many breakdowns, the kind of mistakes that will cost you on those close games.”
But Fulk did hand out high praise to the junior Simmons.
“Landon may not always score a lot of points, but is constant energy and motion,” he said. “He is our energy spark and energy giver. We need our guys to be more like him.”
For Waynesboro head coach Sidney Diggs, it was Groundhog Day from what he watched in the previous five games.
“Too many turnovers and we keep taking shots that shouldn’t be taken,” he said. “It was the same old things, but we need to keep our heads up and push forward.”
Cook paced the Indians with 24 points, 12 in each half. Simmons and Johnson each had eight points.
Vinny Sipe, who transferred to Waynesboro from Fort over the summer, hit up his old teammates for 15 points. Adam Groves contributed nine.
Waynesboro (0-6) plays its third game in four nights Thursday with a trip to Riverheads. Fort (4-2) wraps up its first rotation through the Shenandoah District schedule at home Friday against Staunton.
The Indians dominated the jayvee game 54-17. Samuel Garber led the way with 12 points and Connor Patterson added 10. For the Giants, who were playing their first game in two weeks because of health and safety protocols, Vaiden Hite tallied seven.
FORT DEFIANCE 53, WAYNESBORO 35
WAYNESBORO (35) — Sipe 7 0-0 15, Groves 2 3-4 9, Blair 0 1-3 1, Sites 1 0-0 2, Moore 3 0-2 6, Barber 1 0-0 2, Haynes, Gardner, Clark, TOTALS 14 5-9 35.
FORT DEFIANCE (53) — Simmons 3 1-2 8, Dove 0 0-2 0, Johnson 3 2-3 8, Jones 1 0-0 2, Veney 2 2-2 7, Cook 9 5-8 24, Gutshall 1 2-4 4, Sutton, Wright, Liskey, Angel, TOTALS 19 12-21 53.
WAYNESBORO 9 7 13 6 — 35
FORT DEFIANCE 7 14 20 8 — 53