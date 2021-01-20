Fort Defiance boys basketball team finishes strong to beat winless Waynesboro

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk had finally seen enough of watching the erratic play from his Indians. A late third-quarter timeout ensued where Fulk adamently expressed his displeasure.

The Indians responded to their coach’s tongue-lashing, hitting Waynesboro with a game-breaking 23-10 blitz over the final 11 minutes Wednesday night en route to a 53-35 victory over the winless Little Giants in nondistrict boys basketball.

Although far from masterpiece, the win enabled Fort to brush aside a devastating loss 24 hours earlier when the Indians failed at a chance to take control of the district’s lone Class 3 automatic bid to the Region 3C tournament. The Indians let slip through their fingers a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead to Wilson Memorial, which Fort is battling for the regional berth, in a 61-60 setback.

Fulk didn’t attribute a residual hangover from the gut-wrenching defeat to Wednesday’s less-than-inspiring performance, but to the team they were playing. The Indians had beaten Waynesboro 56-44 in the season’s first meeting.

“They thought they were going to just showed up tonight and win,” Fulk said.

It wasn’t until Fulk’s timeout chat that the team finally appeared to wake up.