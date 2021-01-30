Fort Defiance boys basketball team outlasts Riverheads

GREENVILLE — In a fast and furious shortened season, every game counts, especially as the action heads into the final week of the regular season.

With the rankings in post-season play on the line, Fort Defiance came into the Gladiator gym ready for a shootout. It was nip and tuck with the final outcome in doubt until the waning seconds, but the Indians managed to hang on for a 66-56 Shenandoah District win Friday night.

The win puts Fort at 7-3 and 5-3. The Indians are battling Wilson for the Shenandoah District’s automatic berth into Region 3C. Fort came into the evening trailing Wilson, also victorious Friday night, by a half game in the standings. Riverheads, now 5-4 and 3-4, is currently the top seed in Region IB.

“I told the guys before tonight’s game that ‘the tournament starts tonight.’ We had to win tonight and we have to win the next two,” Fort Defiance coach Brandon Fulk said.

Fulk’s Indians did not have an easy time turning back Chad Coffey’s Gladiators. Riverheads’ Tye Morris opened the game with a baseline shot, that was quickly followed by an Adam Painter three-pointer from the top of the arc and then another from downtown by Morris to put the home team up 8-0.