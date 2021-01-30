Fort Defiance boys basketball team outlasts Riverheads

GREENVILLE — In a fast and furious shortened season, every game counts, especially as the action heads into the final week of the regular season.
With the rankings in post-season play on the line, Fort Defiance came into the Gladiator gym ready for a shootout. It was nip and tuck with the final outcome in doubt until the waning seconds, but the Indians managed to hang on for a 66-56 Shenandoah District win Friday night.
The win puts Fort at 7-3 and 5-3. The Indians are battling Wilson for the Shenandoah District’s automatic berth into Region 3C. Fort came into the evening trailing Wilson, also victorious Friday night, by a half game in the standings. Riverheads, now 5-4 and 3-4, is currently the top seed in Region IB.
“I told the guys before tonight’s game that ‘the tournament starts tonight.’ We had to win tonight and we have to win the next two,” Fort Defiance coach Brandon Fulk said.
Fulk’s Indians did not have an easy time turning back Chad Coffey’s Gladiators. Riverheads’ Tye Morris opened the game with a baseline shot, that was quickly followed by an Adam Painter three-pointer from the top of the arc and then another from downtown by Morris to put the home team up 8-0.
Fort’s Ryan Cook finally broke the ice for his team with short jumper in the lane at the six-minute mark to start an 8-1 scoring spree. Joshua Jones then ducked inside the paint for two more. Tyreek Veney, who led all scorers with 27, dropped in a pair of free throws before Jones scored four more to put the visitors up at the buzzer, 10-9.
The Gladiators took control in the second period when Ryan Farris tallied five points and Painter dropped in a pair from long range for six. All told the Gladiators outpaced the Indians 16-9 to take a 25-19 lead into the locker room.
The Indians charged out of the locker room to light up the scoreboard with 12 points before Riverheads could answer. Veney dropped in a pair of three-pointers and Cook capitalized on his team’s defensive pressure to tally six on fast breaks. With three minutes gone off the clock, Fort was up 31-25.
Painter powered up a rebound for two and was fouled to get one more point and finally put the Gladiators on the board in the second half. However, the Veney-Cook combo charged right back. After three periods the visitors were clinging to a slim 43-41 lead.
Riverheads’ Bennett Dunlap dropped in a three-pointer to open the final frame and put Riverheads up 44-43. However, the Indian defense doubled down with full court pressure to take the lead and add some breathing room. Joshua Jones broke the Riverheads press for a bucket and a free throw to take the lead to 11, 59-48. However Noah Williams got inside for Riverheads, Ryan Farris drilled a shot for three, and Dunlap added another three to trim the lead to four, 60-56, with 1:08 left.
The Gladiators could get no closer and were forced to foul down the stretch to make the final 66-56.
“We gutted that one out and were able to win,” a relieved Fulk said. Ty Veney and Ryan Cook were great offensively and were able to help control things at the end. I am just really proud of my guys.” Fort hosts Stuarts Draft on Tuesday.
“Hats off to them,” said Riverheads coach Chad Coffey. “We had a lead and let them erase it. Instead of coming out in the second half and finishing it, we dug ourselves a hole. Still we are doing a lot of things right and continue to get better. Every night in this district is a dogfight because it is so balanced.”
Riverheads travels to Wilson on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. matchup.
Fort Defiance also won the junior varsity game, 36-24.
FORT DEFIANCE 66, RIVERHEADS 56
FORT DEFIANCE (66) — Johnson 1 0 0-0 2, Jones 3 0 4-5 10, Wright 1 0 2-3 4, Veney 2 6 5-6 27, Cook 6 0 8-11 20, Gutshall 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 14 7 19-25 66.
RIVERHEADS (56) — Gray, Farris 2 2 0-0 10, Painter 2 4 3-4 19, Lightner, Dunlap 3 2 0-0 12, Byer, Morris 3 1 2-3 11, Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Sorrells 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 12 9 5-7 56.
Fort Defiance 10 9 24 23 — 66
Riverheads 9 16 16 15 — 56