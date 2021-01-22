Fort Defiance boys basketball team rallies to beat Staunton

In the third quarter, the Indians finally came alive as they matched their entire first-half total with an 18-point outburst, while holding the Storm to just seven. Veney scored seven points by himself in the period as he penetrated the lane and forced defenders to foul him or give away easy layups.

“You can’t give up 18 points in one quarter,” Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens. “We still had a chance to win the game in the end, so we still try to take some positives from it.”

The game returned to a defensive battle in the fourth quarter with just eight total points in the first four minutes of play as Fort sat with a 40-35 lead.

Besides a single free throw, scoring would stop for the next two minutes until Storm sophomore Jonathan Moore flipped in a quick layup and then immediately stole the ball to even the game at 40-40.

Gutshall began his clutch performance when he was fouled with 1:14 remaining as he hit two cruical free throws to give the Indians a two-point advantage. Cook also sank two free throws with 28.2 seconds left to give the Indians a 46-42 advantage.

Staunton guard Jamal Brown responded with an impressive pass to Cabell, and after a missed free throw on a one-and-one by Cook, the Storm had the ball with 5.4 seconds left and down by two points.