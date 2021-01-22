Fort Defiance boys basketball team rallies to beat Staunton

FORT DEFIANCE — After losing a lead in a big game to Wilson Memorial earlier in the week, the Fort Defiance Indians were not about to repeat their mistake.
Off the backs of a huge third quarter and strong play down the stretch from sophomore Henry Gutshall, the Indians overcame a halftime deficit to scrape by the Staunton Storm 47-44 on Friday night in a tight Shenandoah District boys basketball contest.
The first quarter showcased two teams struggling to find an offensive rhythm as Fort repeatedly lost the ball or threw errant passes, and Staunton failed to convert on opportunities close to the rim.
Fort senior Ryan Cook led the way with six points, but Staunton sophomore Maaliah Cabell dominated the glass early with offensive rebounds to extend possessions, helping Staunton hold the 11-10 advantage at the end of the first period.
The offensive rebounds for the Storm continued into the second quarter, and despite the Indians briefly grabbing the lead off a Tyreek Veney finger roll, the Storm distanced themselves slightly by taking a 24-18 lead into the half.
“We focused on that yesterday, during pregame and at the half,” Fort Defiance head coach Brandon Fulk said of the rebounding disparity. “We’ve got to be able to get more guys involved in terms of inside position and knowing where rebounds typically come off. I told our guys, ‘we held them to 44 if we can rebound better, it’s going to be very difficult for them to score.’”
In the third quarter, the Indians finally came alive as they matched their entire first-half total with an 18-point outburst, while holding the Storm to just seven. Veney scored seven points by himself in the period as he penetrated the lane and forced defenders to foul him or give away easy layups.
“You can’t give up 18 points in one quarter,” Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens. “We still had a chance to win the game in the end, so we still try to take some positives from it.”
The game returned to a defensive battle in the fourth quarter with just eight total points in the first four minutes of play as Fort sat with a 40-35 lead.
Besides a single free throw, scoring would stop for the next two minutes until Storm sophomore Jonathan Moore flipped in a quick layup and then immediately stole the ball to even the game at 40-40.
Gutshall began his clutch performance when he was fouled with 1:14 remaining as he hit two cruical free throws to give the Indians a two-point advantage. Cook also sank two free throws with 28.2 seconds left to give the Indians a 46-42 advantage.
Staunton guard Jamal Brown responded with an impressive pass to Cabell, and after a missed free throw on a one-and-one by Cook, the Storm had the ball with 5.4 seconds left and down by two points.
Cabell received the ball in the paint, where he had been strong all game, and Gutshall swiped the ball from him and was promptly fouled. He sank 1-of-2 to give the Indians the 47-44 lead they would never relinquish.
“He’s got a lot of confidence in himself and his teammates have a lot of confidence in him,” Fulk said of Gutshall. “He’s just a sophomore, so I’m excited to see where he can go. Those are gigantic plays.”
Staunton had a chance with 1.6 seconds left, but Brown’s heave missed the mark as the Indians defended well on the final possession.
Despite the outcome, Mickens sees the game as a learning opportunity for his guys.
“I’m proud of them,” he said. “Young guys stepping up there, they’re still learning, but we have to go through some stuff. We pulled out one on Tuesday close, and we lost one close tonight. So they know how it feels to pull it out and how it feels to fall short.”
Cook scored 18 points for Fort, while Veney added 12.
Moore scored 12 points for the Storm on 5-of-6 shooting, and Cabell bruised his way to 11.
With the win, Fort Defiance (5-2, 3-2) moves into a second-place tie with Staunton (4-2, 3-2) after the first rotation through the district schedule. Fort travels to Buffalo Gap on Tuesday, while Staunton hosts Riverheads.
FORT DEFIANCE 47, STAUNTON 44
STAUNTON (44) — Brown 1 1-2 3, Scott 1 0-2 2, Chapman 4 0-0 8, Simms 2 0-0 5, Moore 5 0-0 12, Jones 0 1-2 1, Cabell 5 1-2 11, Tolar 1 0-0 2, Desper, Watts, TOTALS 19 3-7 44.