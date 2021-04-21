Fort Defiance boys cross country team finish third at state championship

The Fort Defiance boys cross country team earned a third-place finish in the VHSL Class 3 state championships on Wednesday at Green Hill Park in Salem.

The Indians finished with 80 points, trailing only state champion Western Albemarle (47) and runner-up Christiansburg (63). Western won its fourth straight title before moving up to Class 4 in the fall.

Ramsey Corbin led the way for Fort, finishing 10th in a time of 16:39.8. Nathan Shifflett followed in 18th at 16:59.3, while Sam Tindell crossed 26th in 17:18.6. Ashton Moyers and Luken Mason rounded out the Fort counters in 28th and 37th, respectively, in times of 17:27.3 and 17:45.2.

The Indians had two other runners compete as Nate Smoker came in 55th at 18:36.1, while Conner Mitchell was 63rd at 19:41.2.

The Fort Defiance girls finished seventh at Wednesday’s Class 3 state meet, totaling 137 points. Western Albemarle won the girls team title with 63 points, followed by Hidden Valley (69) and Warren County (83).

Trinity Neff sparked the Indians in 16th place with a run of 20:42.5. Emma Shuey took 35th at 21:43.6, while Delaney Neff was 37th at 21:49.1 and Logan Brown 39th at 21:56.1. Abby Lane’s 52nd-place finish in 23:16.5 rounded out the Fort counters.

Allison Sheets and Bethany Lang also ran for the Indians. Sheets timed a 23:23.6 for 54th and Lang was right on her teammate’s heels in 55th at 23:31.9.

