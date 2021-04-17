Fort Defiance cross country teams advance to state

PALMYRA — The Fort Defiance boys and girls cross country teams used team depth to each race to second-place finishes in the Region 3C championships Friday and advance to state competition.
In the boys race, the Indians placed team runners in 3rd, 7th, 9th, 11th and 20th to record a solid 50 points. A strong Western Albemarle team won the meet with 39 points, but Fort’s strong performance allowed them to overcome a competitive Spotswood team that finished third with 55 points.
“This was the first meet all year where we have raced on a fast course so we were very optimistic,” Fort boys cross country coach Stephen Metcalfe said.
“We knew going in that Western Albemarle and Spotswood had very talented teams. On paper, they were much faster than us due to running on flat and fast courses. We were confident that when we got the chance to race these schools that we could match up well, but that is the unknown given the unique circumstances of the season,” he added.
Leading Fort Defiance to the runner-up trophy was Indian runner Ramsey Corbin who turned in the best local race of the day to finish third overall. The Fort junior recorded a time of 16.38.8 (behind the winning time by Spotswood’s Seth Harding of 16:13.9)
“Ramsey Corbin had a fantastic race, finishing second in the first wave and third overall,” Coach Metcalfe said.
Corbin’s fellow runner senior Nathan Shifflett was seventh in 16:55.6 and junior Ashton Moyers was 11th overall in 17:33.4. Junior Sam Tindall was 14th overall, senior Luken Mason was 26th, and sophomore Nate Smoker was 36th.
“Nathan Shifflett also had a great race and Ashton Moyers came up big for us as our number three runner, outsprinting three guys at the end, and Sam Tindall did well.”
“Going into the race, we knew we had to beat Spotswood to advance to the state meet. It was not an insurmountable task, but it was going to be very difficult as they are very talented. Each runner on our team had a goal and a runner they had to beat in order for us to advance. We accomplished a large majority of our goals, which led to our being successful.
“I'm very proud of the effort from our team. As silly and goofy as they are, they know when to turn on that competitive streak to be successful,” Metcalfe concluded.
The only other local runner to shine in the boys meet was Wilson Memorial runner Clark Dana who finished 16th overall with a time of 17:58.3.
In the girls race, the Indians scored 67 points, finishing second behind the 35 points tallied by a strong Western Albemarle team. Fort runners finished 9th, 11th, 13th, 14th, and 20th in the team scoring.
Individually on the girls side, the best area runner for the day was Wilson Memorial senior Eliza Dana who turned in a stellar performance to finish sixth overall with a time of 20:40.9. Her teammate freshman Quinn Franklin was 33rd.
The first Fort runner to cross the finish line was sophomore Trinity Neff who was the 12th runner overall with a time of 21:33.4. Senior Delaney Stogdale finished 15th overall in 21:49.2, Emma Staley was 17th, Logan Braun 18th, and Bethany Lang 26th. Rounding out the Fort Defiance team were Abby Lane at 37th and Allison Sheets at 39th.
“I can't say enough about this group of girls. They are the first Fort Defiance High School cross country team to advance to state two years in a row,” said the Indian girls coach Dave Stewart.
“They are committed to the sport and work hard each day. They enjoy being together and they push each other. Even my three alternates contributed Friday with encouragement and leadership. A true team effort! Without having invitational meets this year, we were never truly tested until Friday. They stepped up to the challenge. I am so proud of them!” Stewart added.