Fort Defiance cross country teams advance to state

Corbin’s fellow runner senior Nathan Shifflett was seventh in 16:55.6 and junior Ashton Moyers was 11th overall in 17:33.4. Junior Sam Tindall was 14th overall, senior Luken Mason was 26th, and sophomore Nate Smoker was 36th.

“Nathan Shifflett also had a great race and Ashton Moyers came up big for us as our number three runner, outsprinting three guys at the end, and Sam Tindall did well.”

“Going into the race, we knew we had to beat Spotswood to advance to the state meet. It was not an insurmountable task, but it was going to be very difficult as they are very talented. Each runner on our team had a goal and a runner they had to beat in order for us to advance. We accomplished a large majority of our goals, which led to our being successful.

“I'm very proud of the effort from our team. As silly and goofy as they are, they know when to turn on that competitive streak to be successful,” Metcalfe concluded.

The only other local runner to shine in the boys meet was Wilson Memorial runner Clark Dana who finished 16th overall with a time of 17:58.3.

In the girls race, the Indians scored 67 points, finishing second behind the 35 points tallied by a strong Western Albemarle team. Fort runners finished 9th, 11th, 13th, 14th, and 20th in the team scoring.