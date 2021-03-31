Fort Defiance ekes out win over Riverheads in volleyball

GREENVILLE — It took two hours and four minutes to decide a winner.
And even that almost wasn’t enough time.
The Fort Defiance-Riverheads volleyball showdown was just that close.
The Indians did just enough to outlast the Gladiators in the decisive fifth set for a thrilling 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 victory in Shenandoah District volleyball action Wednesday night.
“That was great volleyball,” said Fort Defiance volleyball coach Sue Leonard, whose team improved to 8-0 in district play and 8-2 overall. “Give credit to Riverheads. They played awesome.”
The first set was an indicator for how most of the match would play out. The two teams were tied four times early, with the latest coming at 10-10. The Indians finally established control to take a 21-16 lead on a Gladiator hitting error, but Riverheads battled back and tied the game at 24-24 on a kill from talented freshman Amelia Tomlinson. Riverheads scored the final two points to take a 26-24 win in the opening set.
In the second set, Fort showed why its undefeated in district play. Tied 6-6, the Indians outscored the Gladiators 19-5 for a convincing 25-11 win in the only set that lacked drama. The third set was tied 19-19 before the Indians scored six of the set’s final seven points for a 25-20 victory.
Down 2-1, there simply wasn’t any quit in the Gladiators. Riverheads forced a tiebreaking fifth set by taking control of the fourth set down the stretch for a 25-18 victory.
Down 12-9 in the decisive final set, Fort scored the next three points on a Riverheads service error and back-to-back kills by Ellie Cook and Caroline Simonetti. The game ended in the middle of a volley as ref whistled a violation against Riverheads, giving the Indians the 15-13 come-from-behind victory.
“It was anybody’s ball game the entire match,” Riverheads assistant volleyball coach Amy Moore said. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Cook and Kiersten Garber each had 15 kills for Fort, and the tandem also tallied 45 combined digs. Leilani Goggin added 13 kills, several of which were of the monstrous variety. Emma Kurtz added 45 assists and 23 digs in the win. Jordan Schultz led Fort with 26 digs.
Sydney Phillips had 13 kills and 12 service points for Riverheads, and Tomlinson had 21 kills and seven service points for the Gladiators. Eva Frederick had 13 blocks, and Sarah Campbell had 10 blocks and added three kills. Setter Dayton Moore had 46 assists and eight service points.
In the junior varsity matchup, Fort Defiance won both sets over Riverheads.