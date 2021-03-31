Fort Defiance ekes out win over Riverheads in volleyball

GREENVILLE — It took two hours and four minutes to decide a winner.

And even that almost wasn’t enough time.

The Fort Defiance-Riverheads volleyball showdown was just that close.

The Indians did just enough to outlast the Gladiators in the decisive fifth set for a thrilling 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 victory in Shenandoah District volleyball action Wednesday night.

“That was great volleyball,” said Fort Defiance volleyball coach Sue Leonard, whose team improved to 8-0 in district play and 8-2 overall. “Give credit to Riverheads. They played awesome.”

The first set was an indicator for how most of the match would play out. The two teams were tied four times early, with the latest coming at 10-10. The Indians finally established control to take a 21-16 lead on a Gladiator hitting error, but Riverheads battled back and tied the game at 24-24 on a kill from talented freshman Amelia Tomlinson. Riverheads scored the final two points to take a 26-24 win in the opening set.