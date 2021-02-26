Fort Defiance football team falls in season opener on the road

LEXINGTON — Given the weather circumstances, Fort Defiance football coach Dan Rolfe was pleasantly surprised the game was played.

By the second quarter, Rockbridge County football coach Mark Poston had tossed his playbook.

Welcome to football in February.

With a mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain turning the field into a slushy mess, Rockbridge was able to prevail.

Bret McClung scored a pair of touchdowns — one in the first quarter and another in the third — and the Wildcats fought off the Indians for a 15-0 victory in The Muck Bowl.

“Any time you win it’s a good win,” Poston said. “I want to thank Fort for playing and being agreeable and moving the time up. To do what both teams tonight in this muck, we’re asking a lot of our kids. The kids played really, really well. I’m proud of Fort’s kids, too. This isn’t a night where there were any winners or losers. We just had to get through it.”

Rockbridge seemed content to air it out with the passing game early, but the game conditions forced both teams to pound the football on the ground. McClung put Rockbridge on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter with a 2-yard run, and then ran in the conversion to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead.