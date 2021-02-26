Fort Defiance football team falls in season opener on the road

LEXINGTON — Given the weather circumstances, Fort Defiance football coach Dan Rolfe was pleasantly surprised the game was played.
By the second quarter, Rockbridge County football coach Mark Poston had tossed his playbook.
Welcome to football in February.
With a mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain turning the field into a slushy mess, Rockbridge was able to prevail.
Bret McClung scored a pair of touchdowns — one in the first quarter and another in the third — and the Wildcats fought off the Indians for a 15-0 victory in The Muck Bowl.
“Any time you win it’s a good win,” Poston said. “I want to thank Fort for playing and being agreeable and moving the time up. To do what both teams tonight in this muck, we’re asking a lot of our kids. The kids played really, really well. I’m proud of Fort’s kids, too. This isn’t a night where there were any winners or losers. We just had to get through it.”
Rockbridge seemed content to air it out with the passing game early, but the game conditions forced both teams to pound the football on the ground. McClung put Rockbridge on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter with a 2-yard run, and then ran in the conversion to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead.
The home team had a chance to add to the lead, but Rockbridge fumbled the ball into Fort’s end zone from the 1-yard line. The Indians seemed poised to capitalize on the huge turnover as Trevor Bartley’s 74-yard scamper set up first-and-goal from the Rockbridge 6-yard line.
On third-and-1 from the 1, however, Fort fumbled but recovered. Faced with fourth-and-2, the Wildcats defense was able to hold.
“We hung in and got a couple of turnovers,” Rolfe said. “That play hurt us. I thought we had gotten in.”
Leading 8-0 at the half, Rockbridge added an insurance score with 8:53 remaining in the third quarter. Again, it was McClung from five yards out. There would be no points from either team in the game’s final 20 minutes as Fort and Rockbridge tried to find footing on a mucky field.
Although the weather conditions were less than ideal, both coaches seemed excited to be playing football in February.
“I’m so excited for the kids on both sides,” Rolfe said. “We got it in.”
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 15, FORT DEFIANCE 0
FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 0 0 — 0
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY 8 0 7 0 — 15
First Quarter
RC – McClung 2 run (McClung run)
Third quarter
RC – McClung 5 run (Cunningham kick)