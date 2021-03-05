Fort Defiance football team storms past Staunton in lopsided win

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance overwhelmed the Staunton Storm with a strong ground game Friday evening as the Indians rolled to a 38-10 Shenandoah Distirct victory.

Unofficially, the Indians rushed for 306 yards with backs Jeffry East amd Trevor Bartley each cracking the 100-yard mark.

"We're playing a lot of young guys and we got a pretty push up front tonight," said Fort head coach Dan Rolfe. "Staunton's a good football team and they're really fast. After we gave up that openiing field goal, I thought we settled in and played a really good football game."

The Storm took the opening kickoff and moved from its 35 into the red zone. Jaquante Scott completed three short passes to move Staunton across the 50 and a 38-yard run by Jerrod Meadows gave the visitors a first-and-goal at the Fort 9. The Indians' defense stiffened and forced Staunton to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Augustin Miguel and a 3-0 lead.

The Indians found the end zone three times in the second period to take control of the game.