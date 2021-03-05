Fort Defiance football team storms past Staunton in lopsided win

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance overwhelmed the Staunton Storm with a strong ground game Friday evening as the Indians rolled to a 38-10 Shenandoah Distirct victory.
Unofficially, the Indians rushed for 306 yards with backs Jeffry East amd Trevor Bartley each cracking the 100-yard mark.
"We're playing a lot of young guys and we got a pretty push up front tonight," said Fort head coach Dan Rolfe. "Staunton's a good football team and they're really fast. After we gave up that openiing field goal, I thought we settled in and played a really good football game."
The Storm took the opening kickoff and moved from its 35 into the red zone. Jaquante Scott completed three short passes to move Staunton across the 50 and a 38-yard run by Jerrod Meadows gave the visitors a first-and-goal at the Fort 9. The Indians' defense stiffened and forced Staunton to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Augustin Miguel and a 3-0 lead.
The Indians found the end zone three times in the second period to take control of the game.
Late in the first quarter, Fort started a drive on its own 31 and a 38-yard pass play from quarterback Shannon Knicely to Tyreek Veney put the Indians at the Staunton 31 to start the second quarter. East then ripped off a 28-yard run for a first down at the Staunton 3. Knicely connected with Veney for a TD pass on the next play to give the Indians the lead. Bartley added the conversion run, making the score 8-3 with 11:28 left in the second quarter.
After a Staunton three-and-out, Fort was back in business on its 38-yard line. A personal foul penalty against Staunton kept the drive alive and moved the Indians into Storm territory. Riley Miller slashed through the Storm defense for consecutive 9-yard gains and a pass interference penalty moved the ball to the Staunton 12. Bartley scored on a 7-yard run and Knicely passed to Drew Shreckhise for the two-point conversion, putting Fort ahead 16-3 with 10:24 left in the second quarter.
Fort's defense set up the next score when a bad pitch ended up on the ground and Christian Sorrells pounced on the ball to give the Indians possession at the Staunton 32-yard line.
A 28-yard scamper by East put the Indians at the 1 and Knicely scored from there on a QB sneak with 4:56 left in the first half. Bartley added the conversion run for a 24-3 Fort lead.
The Indians took the second half kickoff and drove 60 yards to pad their lead. A 33-yard gain by East moved the ball deep into Staunton territory. Miller scored on a 6-yard run and he followed that with a two-point conversion run, making the score 32-3.
Fort put its final points on the scoreboard early in the final quarter when Dalton Ream finished off a 67-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, pushing the Fort lead to 38-3.
Staunton added a late score when Walker Darby connected with Jonathan Moore on a 3-yard TD pass. Miguel added the PAT for the final 38-10 score.
"In this bizarre season, I'll be honest, we haven't talked once about wins or losses," Rolfe said. "We're just excited that the kids are getting the chance to play. I'm really proud of the way the guys played tonight."
The Indians, now 1-1 on the season, will host undefeated Riverheads next Friday night. Staunton, also 1-1, will host Buffalo Gap.
FORT DEFIANCE 38, STAUNTON 10
STAUNTON 3 0 0 7 — 10
FORT DEFIANCE 0 24 8 6 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
S - Miguel 25 FG
SECOND QUARTER
FD - Veney 3 pass from Knicely (Bartley run)
FD - Bartley 7 run (Knicely to Shreckhise pass)
FD - Knicely 1 run (Bartley run)
THIRD QUARTER
FD - Moore 6 run (Moore run)
FOURTH QUARTER
FD - Ream 3 run (run failed)
S - Moore 3 pass from Darby (Miguel kick)