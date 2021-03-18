Fort Defiance girls basketball coach Patrick Hartley stepping down

“I have always told everyone that James is the dummy that got me into this,” said Hartley, who graduated from Wilson in 2000.

“Patrick was a wiry point guard for me,” Carter said. “At first, we did not blend well together. Tony Ramsey [Wilson’s varsity head coach] had put me in charge of preparing this young group to play at the next level for him. I was tough and practices were hard. One story was Patrick went home and told his parents that he was going to quit because I ran them too much and his feet were killing him. Patrick and I had a nice conversation the next day, and from that day forward we seemed to meet each other in the middle.”

Hartley vividly recalls those days.

“I told him I was a point guard and not a cross country runner,” he said while also remembering a time he locked Carter out of the lockerroom at halftime to scold his own teammates for not playing as a team. “That was the first of many conversations James and I have had over the decades.”

Carter saw that ultracompetitive drive in Hartley from the beginning.