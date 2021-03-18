Fort Defiance girls basketball coach Patrick Hartley stepping down

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance is in the market for a new girls basketball head coach.
Patrick Hartley announced he is stepping down after coaching the Indians for 13 seasons to focus more time on his increasingly active family, especially his two kids ages 11 and 8.
“My daughter has something going on four days a week and I coach my son’s baseball team,” Hartley said. “I have always told every basketball team I coached that family comes first, and now my family is coming first.
“I need to spend more time coaching my own kids instead of them getting my leftover time. They aren’t getting any younger,” he said. “If I can’t give 100 percent to Fort, that is not fair, or give 100 percent to my family is not fair. It is not fair to either party involved. We had some very emotional conversations with both parties.”
Hartley just turned 39 last week, but had been involved in the coaching circles for 19 years. He leaves Fort with a career record of 161-134, which is 16 wins shy of tying Judy Bonin for the most in program history, and only endured four losing years. He won his only regular season district championship last year.
“Most of my time at Fort was spent in the Valley District going head-to-head with Spotswood and Turner Ashby,” he said. “The few years we played in the Southern Valley District was the time [Robert E.] Lee had its run with Angela Mickens. We had great teams, but titles were hard to win going against that caliber of competition.”
Fort first-year athletic director Richard Miller knows the demands coaching places on a family.
“Patrick’s two young kids are getting involved in a lot of activities,” he said. “Coaching is hard on families and parents. I completely understand it is time to be with them. I know it wasn’t as easy decision for him to make.”
Miller said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.
“We are fortunate this wasn’t a last-minute decision,” he said. “We can be deliberate and pick the best candidate. We have a good group of girls coming back. Patrick did not leave the cupboard bare.”
Riverheads girls head coach Preston Woods spent four years as an assistant for Hartley before taking over the Gladiators two years ago.
“Patrick has turned the [Fort] program around and whoever gets it will definitely have big shoes to fill,” Woods said. “I have known him for some time. He coached basketball and baseball at Buffalo Gap when I was coming up through. He has been a great coach, teacher, and friend to me and my family. I wouldn’t be in my position now without all he has done for me.”
Stuarts Draft girls head coach James Carter had a front row seat to Hartley’s career, having coached him on the Wilson Memorial jayvee team, which was Carter’s first year in the coaching ranks.
“I have always told everyone that James is the dummy that got me into this,” said Hartley, who graduated from Wilson in 2000.
“Patrick was a wiry point guard for me,” Carter said. “At first, we did not blend well together. Tony Ramsey [Wilson’s varsity head coach] had put me in charge of preparing this young group to play at the next level for him. I was tough and practices were hard. One story was Patrick went home and told his parents that he was going to quit because I ran them too much and his feet were killing him. Patrick and I had a nice conversation the next day, and from that day forward we seemed to meet each other in the middle.”
Hartley vividly recalls those days.
“I told him I was a point guard and not a cross country runner,” he said while also remembering a time he locked Carter out of the lockerroom at halftime to scold his own teammates for not playing as a team. “That was the first of many conversations James and I have had over the decades.”
Carter saw that ultracompetitive drive in Hartley from the beginning.
“You could see the passion he had for the game even as a 10th grader. The game to lock up then, the JV regular season title, was against William Monroe. We were undefeated in district play and wanted to lock up our spot in the JV championship game. We had a young man who was 6-foot-3 and could play, but loved playing outside. The game was close and this young man was fouled four straight times down the floor. He missed every attempt at the free-throw line. The very next possession, Patrick stole the ball from him and he was fouled. Patrick made both free throws and ended up going 8-of-10 from the line in the last quarter to win us the game,” Carter said.
Carter brought Hartley aboard to his coaching staff at Buffalo Gap as an unpaid jayvee assistant in 2001.
“Patrick was a winner then and is a winner now and will always be a winner,” he said. “He has a drive to do things the right way and to do them with great respect and character. That was one thing you would never see a Patrick Hartley-led team do and that is cheat the game or themselves. He played a big part in our success out at Buffalo Gap when he coached the boys JV team [2005-08]. One of his famous lines was, ‘Got to have a swagger in your step and a chip on your shoulder!’ He always knew what buttons to push to get his teams motivated to play and he was not afraid to hold me in check when needed as well.”
Hartley took over a program at Fort Defiance that was in disarray, riding a 26-game losing streak.
“It was time for a change in my life, and the Fort job offered the challenge I needed at that time as I turning 26,” he said. “I told Fort during the interview that if I couldn’t change the culture and fortunes around in four years that I was done. I believe I accomplished both the last 13 years.”
Carter admits he questioned the wisdom of the move.
“When he took over the girls program at Fort, it was a mess,” he said. “I even told him that it was not a good decision because of how at the time parents were treating the coaches out there. In his typical, ‘I’m going to do it my way attitude,’ built a strong program and handled the pressure from the outside like no one else could. Patrick was the right man for that job.”
Carter beamed with pride watching Hartley’s transformation from a hard-nosed point guard on a jayvee team to a respected head coach.
“It was an honor to have coached him and to have had him on my staff,” he said. “It was a pleasure to watch him grow as a coach and as a mentor to the young women that played in his program. I promise you they learned more than just basketball from him. So, he is walking away from coaching with a swagger in his step, but a little less of a chip on his shoulder.”
Hartley isn’t closing the door on a return to coaching, saying he is ‘on pause right now.’
“I was thinking the other day that come Christmas that will be the first one since I was in the seventh grade that I won’t be involved in practices or games over the holiday,” he said. “That is a lot of Christmases. Right now I am content, but who knows what might happen a few years down the road.”