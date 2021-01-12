Fort Defiance girls basketball dominates Riverheads

GREENVILLE — Fort Defiance’s Lilian Berry had a monster double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds Tuesday night, powering the Indians to a decisive 52-34 romp over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

The game pitted two of the top team’s in the district in an early-season showdown, and in this meeting, it was all Indians.

Fort dominated from the start, leading 10-7 after the first quarter before extending the margin to 25-15 at the break. The Indians sealed the deal by outscoring Riverheads 13-4 in the third period for a commanding 38-16 blowout.

Riverheads, which lost in the Class 1 state semifinals last season, finally had double-digit scoring in the final eight minutes.

Kierstan Ransome added 12 points for the Indians, while freshman Trinity Hedrick contributed 10.

For the Gladiators, Savanna Crawford, Hannah Hoosier and Berkeley Tyree all had six points.

Fort (3-0, 2-0) hosts Stuarts Draft on Friday, while Riverheads (1-1, 1-1) entertains county rival Buffalo Gap the same night.

