Fort Defiance girls basketball team outlasts Staunton

STAUNTON — The visiting Lady Indians cracked open a tight game against Staunton in the fourth quarter and went on to post a 45-35 win in girls basketball action Friday night.
The game, which was tied 16-16 at the half, was still locked up at 32-all with 5:35 left in the game. From there, however, the visitors outscored the home team 13-3 to post the victory.
“Our kids are just blue collar kids. They work well together and they work hard together and they make good things happen,” said Fort Defiance coach Patrick Hartley after the game.
The evening started out slow for both squads. Fort’s Kiersten Ransome opened the night with a baseline three-pointer only to be answered by Staunton’s Kemani Dunson with a fast break layup. Ransome then struck from inside and Dunson dropped in a three-pointer from the wing to lock the game at five apiece.
Jordan Schulz dropped in a pair of Indian free throws and Ransome drove the baseline to round out Fort’s first period scoring. At the other end, the Storm’s Emma Witt hit from downtown for three and Keziah Williams struck inside to give the home squad a narrow 10-9 lead after one.
Neither team mustered up much firepower in the second quarter. The Indians had just one field goal, a three-pointer from Ransome, and added four free throws. Staunton had three buckets, one apiece from Emma Shuey, Williams, and Kellsye Miller, to send the teams into the locker room in a 16-16 tie.
The Storm came out with a roar in the second half. Shuey started things rolling with a flying shot in the lane, and Dunson added another from beyond the arc. Miller’s flying hook inside, put the home squad up 23-16 at the 4:14 mark.
The Staunton lead had expanded to eight late in the quarter, but Adriana Shields scored on a fast break, Ransome hit from the top of the key, and Trinity Hedrick dropped in a layup to out produce the Storm 6-1 and cut the lead to three, 30-27, going into the final frame.
Witt opened the last period by grabbing a rebound and driving the length of the court for a short jumper to put the home team up 32-27. That early basket, however, proved to be the lone field goal of the quarter for Staunton.
MaKayla Kershner answered Witt with a three pointer to pull Fort within two and Ransome’s free throws knotted the game at 32-all with 5:35 left. From there the Storm, which only suited up seven players for the evening, just ran out of team. Fort’s defensive pressure gradually expanded the lead until it stood at 10, 45-35, when the final buzzer sounded.
“We were just undermanned,” sighed Staunton’s Eric Payne after the game. “Their defensive scheme really bothered the girls. At times we still play a little young, but we are learning,” he added.
Leading all scorers for the evening was Ransome with 23 points. Fort’s junior guard knocked down 5 regular field goals, a pair of three pointers, and seven free throws. On the Staunton side, Dunson was the scoring leader with 13 points.
The win puts Fort at 6-1 for the year. The Indians host Buffalo Gap on Tuesday. Staunton, which falls to 2-3, travels to Riverheads on Tuesday.
Staunton did win the junior varsity matchup, 28-23. Kourtlyn Stewart had nine points for the winners and Riley Davis tallied 11 for the Indians. Stewart Middle School won the middle school contest.
FORT DEFIANCE 45, STAUNTON 35
FORT DEFIANCE (45) — Ransome 5 2 7-10 23, Kershner 1 2 0-0 8, Hedrick 1 0 2-2 4, Schulz 0 0 3-5 3, Shields 1 0 1-2 3, Berry 1 0 2-2 4, Cook, TOTALS 9 4 15-21 45.
STAUNTON (35) — Shuey 3 0 0-0 6, Miller 2 0 0-0 4, Swanson, Dunson 3 2 1-2 13, Witt 1 1 2-2 7, Johnson 0 0 1-2 1, Williams 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 11 3 4-6 35.
FORT DEFIANCE 9 7 11 18 — 45
STAUNTON 10 6 14 5 — 35