Fort Defiance girls basketball team outlasts Staunton

The Storm came out with a roar in the second half. Shuey started things rolling with a flying shot in the lane, and Dunson added another from beyond the arc. Miller’s flying hook inside, put the home squad up 23-16 at the 4:14 mark.

The Staunton lead had expanded to eight late in the quarter, but Adriana Shields scored on a fast break, Ransome hit from the top of the key, and Trinity Hedrick dropped in a layup to out produce the Storm 6-1 and cut the lead to three, 30-27, going into the final frame.

Witt opened the last period by grabbing a rebound and driving the length of the court for a short jumper to put the home team up 32-27. That early basket, however, proved to be the lone field goal of the quarter for Staunton.

MaKayla Kershner answered Witt with a three pointer to pull Fort within two and Ransome’s free throws knotted the game at 32-all with 5:35 left. From there the Storm, which only suited up seven players for the evening, just ran out of team. Fort’s defensive pressure gradually expanded the lead until it stood at 10, 45-35, when the final buzzer sounded.

“We were just undermanned,” sighed Staunton’s Eric Payne after the game. “Their defensive scheme really bothered the girls. At times we still play a little young, but we are learning,” he added.