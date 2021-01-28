Fort Defiance girls basketball team survives Staunton

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance Indians battled back from another slow start Wednesday night to secure a tight 53-50 win against the Staunton Storm in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The Indians fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter before staging their comeback.
This was the second meeting in five days. The Indians won a closely contested clash Friday, 45-35, at the Paul Hatcher gym.
The Storm started the scoring with a quick 9-0 run thanks to the effort on the offensive glass by senior Keziah Williams.
The Indians didn’t score their first point until 3:47 remained in the quarter before Staunton’s Emma Witt had a scoring run of her own with seven straight as the lead mushroomed to 18-3.
The Indians started to attack Staunton’s zone to get opportunities at the rim, helping Fort end the quarter on a 7-2 run that trimmed the deficit to 20-10.
Fort head coach Patrick Hartley said the slow starts are becoming an unwelcome pattern.
“It seems to be the thing with us lately,” he said. “The last five games we’ve been down double digits … that shows their belief and confidence in what we do and a little bit of poise goes a long way. It’ll sure be nice to come out to a fast start again.”
The Storm extended the margin to 26-15 with 5:21 left before halftime, but Fort started chipping away over the final three minutes. MaKayla Kershner’s 3-pointer pulled the Indians within single-digits, 30-22, and the Indians got within five before Witt’s old-fashioned, three-point play gave Staunton a 35-27 lead at the break.
The turnovers continued to be an issue for the Storm to start the second half , which helped the Indians cut the margin to 37-32 after a 3-pointer by Kiersten Ransome from the top of the key.
After a Storm timeout, they got back to attacking the paint like they did in the first quarter, extending the lead to 41-34.
But another Ransome bomb sparked a 6-0 spurt to end the quarter as the Indians trailed 41-40 going to the final eight minutes.
Ellie Cook’s triple gave Fort its first lead of the game, but arguably her defense played a bigger role to spark the Indians to the eventual victory.
“Ellie had a huge shot there,” Hartley said. “But more than that shot, her defense is what picked us up in the third. She came in on a mission. She did a great job of communicating. That was a huge shot, but I thought her defense put us in a position to get that shot.”
Kemani Dunson’s 3-pointer briefly put the Storm back in front before Fort used two straight layups for a 49-47 margin.
Witt gave Staunton its last lead until Kershner hit a baseline jumper with 20 seconds left and Ransome’s two free throws iced the game with 2.4 seconds.
Fouls and miscommunications hurt Staunton down the stretch. Storm head coach Eric Payne pointed to the lack of discipline and awareness of the moment attributing to their collapse in the second half.
“Lack of discipline on our part, and to be honest, they don’t know how to finish a basketball game,” Payne said. “Trying to go for the glory shot is not needed, and that’s the problem with basketball today, they don’t understand how to win a game. I don’t care if you’re up one, by two, with 30-some seconds to go, we don’t need no shots. Just pull it out and run your offense.”
The Indians were led by Ransome’s 18 points after scoring 24 on Tuesday against Buffalo Gap. Kershner finished with 11.
Witt led all scorers with 24, while Williams added 10.
The Storm (2-6, 1-6) will seek to bounce back from this gut-wrenching loss on Friday when they host Stuarts Draft. Fort (8-1, 6-1) looks to keep the momentum going at home against Riverheads the same night.
FORT DEFIANCE 53, STAUNTON 50
STAUNTON (50) — Miller 4 0-0 8, Dunson 2 1-2 6, Witt 9 4-5 24, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Williams 5 0-0 10, Robinson, Shuey, Caul, Swanson, TOTALS 21 5-7 50.