Fort Defiance girls basketball team survives Staunton

The Storm extended the margin to 26-15 with 5:21 left before halftime, but Fort started chipping away over the final three minutes. MaKayla Kershner’s 3-pointer pulled the Indians within single-digits, 30-22, and the Indians got within five before Witt’s old-fashioned, three-point play gave Staunton a 35-27 lead at the break.

The turnovers continued to be an issue for the Storm to start the second half , which helped the Indians cut the margin to 37-32 after a 3-pointer by Kiersten Ransome from the top of the key.

After a Storm timeout, they got back to attacking the paint like they did in the first quarter, extending the lead to 41-34.

But another Ransome bomb sparked a 6-0 spurt to end the quarter as the Indians trailed 41-40 going to the final eight minutes.

Ellie Cook’s triple gave Fort its first lead of the game, but arguably her defense played a bigger role to spark the Indians to the eventual victory.

“Ellie had a huge shot there,” Hartley said. “But more than that shot, her defense is what picked us up in the third. She came in on a mission. She did a great job of communicating. That was a huge shot, but I thought her defense put us in a position to get that shot.”