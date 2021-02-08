Fort Defiance girls basketball team upset bid falls short against Spotswood

PENN LAIRD — Spotswood senior Abigail Branner hit three crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give the home team some breathing room Monday night and the Blazers held off Fort Defiance’s upset bid, defeating the Indians 62-52 in the Class 3, Region C girls basketball tournament.
The Indians handled Spotswood’s vaunted pressure defense, limiting turnovers and often beating the pressure to get good looks at the offense end.
“We knew we were going to come in here and face a ton of pressure,” said Fort Defiance head coach Patrick Hartley. “Our kids ran our press break very well. Spotswood got four, maybe six points off of our turnovers that led directly to baskets for them. When we broke the press, we were able to get any shot we wanted. We made some shots early and that led to the girls shooting with confidence as they game moved on.”
Branner and sophomore sensation Zoli Khalil each scored nine points in the opening quarter to lead the Blazers to a 21- 17 lead after one quarter. Jordan Schulz helped the Indians keep pace, scoring eight points in the quarter.
The teams traded points in the second quarter. MaKayla Kershner hit two 3-pointers for the Fort, but Spotswood’s Brooke Morris countered with a pair of 3-pointers. A late bucket by Ellie Cook pulled the Indians to within two points, 31-29, at the half.
The Blazers opened a five-point lead late in the third quarter, but Schulz hit 3-of-4 free throws and Trinity Hedrick converted a steal into a layup, pulling Fort even at 39-39 with 1:15 left in the third quarter. Spotswood’s Kayci Carrier hit two free throws to put the Blazers up 41-39 entering the final quarter.
The Indians had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter when they had possession of the ball while trailing by just a single point. Fort, however, turned the ball over and Branner knocked down the first of her three 3-pointers, putting Spotswood up 44-40.
After a steal and layup by Spotswood’s Sarah Haliburton, Branner made two more 3-pointers as the Blazers’ cushion increased to seven points, 52-45.
Spotswood made 10-of-13 foul shots down the stretch, including 7-of-8 by Khalil, to ice the game, 62-52.
Branner knocked down five 3-pointers on the night and led the winners with 26 points. Khalil added 16 points and Morris scored 12, all from 3-point range. Spotswood made 10 3-pointers during the contest.
Schulz paced the Indians with 18 points and Kershner scored 11, Kierston (Kirby) Ransome finished with nine points for the Fort.
“We told the girls coming in that someone besides Kirby was going to have to score. We knew this wasn’t going to be the Kirby Ransome show. Last year when we played Spotswood they face-guarded and sometimes ran two people at Kirby and they did the same thing tonight,” Hartley said “I thought Jordan Schulz and MaKayla (Kershner) both stepped up and made shots and did a fantastic job for us tonight.”
SPOTSWOOD 62, FORT DEFIANCE 52
FORT DEFIANCE (52) — Ransome 4 1-1 9, Kershner 4 1-1 11, Hedrick 2 0-0 4, Schulz 5 8-12 18, Berry 2 0-0 4, Cook 2 1-3 5, Shields, TOTALS 19 11-17 52.
SPOTSWOOD (62) — Haliburton 1 0-1 2, Carrier 1 2-2 4, Payne 0 2-2 2, Branner 9 3-4 26, Morris 4 0-0 12, Khalil 4 7-8 16, Good, TOTALS 19 14-17 62.
FORT DEFIANCE 17 12 10 13 — 52
SPOTSWOOD 21 10 10 21 — 62