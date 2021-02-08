Fort Defiance girls basketball team upset bid falls short against Spotswood

The Blazers opened a five-point lead late in the third quarter, but Schulz hit 3-of-4 free throws and Trinity Hedrick converted a steal into a layup, pulling Fort even at 39-39 with 1:15 left in the third quarter. Spotswood’s Kayci Carrier hit two free throws to put the Blazers up 41-39 entering the final quarter.

The Indians had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter when they had possession of the ball while trailing by just a single point. Fort, however, turned the ball over and Branner knocked down the first of her three 3-pointers, putting Spotswood up 44-40.

After a steal and layup by Spotswood’s Sarah Haliburton, Branner made two more 3-pointers as the Blazers’ cushion increased to seven points, 52-45.

Spotswood made 10-of-13 foul shots down the stretch, including 7-of-8 by Khalil, to ice the game, 62-52.

Branner knocked down five 3-pointers on the night and led the winners with 26 points. Khalil added 16 points and Morris scored 12, all from 3-point range. Spotswood made 10 3-pointers during the contest.

Schulz paced the Indians with 18 points and Kershner scored 11, Kierston (Kirby) Ransome finished with nine points for the Fort.