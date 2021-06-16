Fort Defiance girls soccer team scrapes by LCA to reach Region 3C championship

“Adriana Shields had a great through ball, and I managed to get behind their last defender,” Cook said. “When you get a one-v-one with the goalie, you have to put to put the goal in the net. You have to finish every chance you get. It could be limited in a game like this.”

Trailing 1-0 at the intermission, LCA controlled the action in the second half. Not only did the Bulldogs play primarily on Fort’s half of the field, LCA took had numerous great shots on goal.

The Indians’ defense, however, bent but rarely broke, thanks in large part to an amazing performance senior goalkeeper Allison Nestor.

“I’ve noticed the more I’m jumping around and moving, I feel like I’m more ready,” Nestor said. “And I feel like I did a lot of that tonight, especially with running out and dropping back. And my defense definitely helped a lot with that. I think that my defense and I read each other really, really well.”

LCA tied the game late off of Bulldog junior Lora Tollarson’s beautiful shot from 30 yards out.

That set the stage for Cook’s late-game heroics.