Fort Defiance girls soccer team scrapes by LCA to reach Region 3C championship

FORT DEFIANCE — Virtually everyone gathered at Fort Defiance’s Alumni Field was thinking overtime.
Indians sophomore Ellie Cook was thinking it was just her time.
Cook broke a 1-1 tie during stoppage time in the second half with a last-second goal, leading Fort to a wild 2-1 Region 3C victory over a tough Lynchburg Christian Academy team Wednesday night.
Her game-winner sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
Even normally reserved Fort Defiance soccer coach Erik Walker gave a double fist pump.
It was an amazing finish by an amazing finisher.
“We knew if we could get a chipped ball in, I could take a touch past their last defender and be one-v-one with their goalie,” Cook said afterward. “We executed that really well at the end.”
Walker is running out of superlatives for Cook.
“What more can you say?” Walker said. “That girl’s a physical specimen, and that’s what people talk about. But that girl’s got so much heart and determination. Every girl out there is fighting her and bodying her every time she gets the ball, and she just keeps fighting and keeps fighting. And when she gets her chances, she’s gold
Cook also had Fort’s first half goal.
“Adriana Shields had a great through ball, and I managed to get behind their last defender,” Cook said. “When you get a one-v-one with the goalie, you have to put to put the goal in the net. You have to finish every chance you get. It could be limited in a game like this.”
Trailing 1-0 at the intermission, LCA controlled the action in the second half. Not only did the Bulldogs play primarily on Fort’s half of the field, LCA took had numerous great shots on goal.
The Indians’ defense, however, bent but rarely broke, thanks in large part to an amazing performance senior goalkeeper Allison Nestor.
“I’ve noticed the more I’m jumping around and moving, I feel like I’m more ready,” Nestor said. “And I feel like I did a lot of that tonight, especially with running out and dropping back. And my defense definitely helped a lot with that. I think that my defense and I read each other really, really well.”
LCA tied the game late off of Bulldog junior Lora Tollarson’s beautiful shot from 30 yards out.
That set the stage for Cook’s late-game heroics.
“That was a phenomenal, total heart and gut check team performance,” Walker said. “I think if you ask most of the soccer aficionados, they would have said that we were the underdog. Our girls have been underdogs a number of times this year, but they’re relentless. They dig deep and come out with wins.”