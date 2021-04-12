Fort Defiance golf team places fourth in Region 3C tournament

HARRISONBURG — Fort Defiance placed fourth Monday in the Region 3C golf tournament competed at the Lakeview course.

The Indians carded a 341 in their season-ending match. Ben Michael paced Fort with an 83, while Drew Mozingo, Conner McDaniel and Logan Lawrence all shot 86s.

Wilson Memorial’s Grayson Wright and Madison Flint, and Waynesboro’s Emily Hamp competed as individuals. Wright fired a 78 and Flint had a 96, while Hamp shot a 79. Wright and Hamp barely missed qualifying for the state match by two and three strokes, respectively.

Western Albemarle ran away with the team championship with a team score of 304 to secure the region’s lone bid into the Class 3 tournament. Rockbridge County was a distant second at 330, followed by Spotswood’s 338. Monticello came in fifth at 350, while Rustburg shot 378 and Liberty Christian Academy carded a 381.

The region qualified three individuals for the state tournament in Fluvanna County’s Killian Donnelly, who shot a low-medalist 73, along with Rockbridge County’s Paul Russell at 75 and Garrett Huffman’s 76.

The Class 3 tournament is scheduled for next Monday at the Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.