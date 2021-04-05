Fort Defiance golf team wins Shenandoah District regular-season title

By the slimmest of margins, the Fort Defiance High School golf team won the Shenandoah District regular season trophy on Monday afternoon in ideal conditions at Orchard Creek Country Club.

In the final tune-up before regional play begins next Monday, the Indians shot a team score of 363, edging Staunton by a single stroke. For the season, the Fort finished just three strokes clear of Staunton.

“This was a great way for us to end in what has been a very different year,” said FDHS coach Scott Cash.

Staunton senior Mason Wyatt was medalist for the day, shooting a 3-over 75 on the demanding par 72 layout. “I didn’t make many putts, but I was able to get around okay,” Wyatt said. Wyatt had birdies on the par 4 first, the par 4 eighth and the par 5 ninth.

“He (Wyatt) has been working really hard and is getting his consistency,” said Staunton coach James Corbett.

Leading the way for the Indians was senior Drew Mozingo with an 86.

“I was really happy as a senior for us to go back to regionals as a team,” Mozingo said.

Wilson Memorial and Buffalo Gap tied for third Monday with team scores of 370.