Fort Defiance holds off Stuarts Draft behind 41 points from Veney

FORT DEFIANCE — On Valentine’s Day, Fort Defiance coach Brandon Fulk loved what he saw from his hoops squad.

Junior guard Tyreek Veney dropped a career-high 41 points — a lovely performance — and the Indians held off a scrappy Stuarts Draft Cougars ball club for a much-needed 63-56 victory in Shenandoah District boys basketball action Monday night.

“Great win tonight,” Fulk said. “I didn’t know what kind of team we’d have tonight. We entered on a three-game skid. It’s been tough. I thought we were locked in early. Offensively, I thought it was our best half in quite a while. Tyreek was also phenomenal. He got to the line a lot, and as a team we got to the line a lot. It’s a good win that keeps us alive going into Wednesday.”

Phenomenal might not be a strong enough word to describe Veney’s performance.

He dropped 23 points in the first half and 18 more in the final 16 minutes of action.

“This was a big win for our guys,” Veney said afterward. “My teammates always tell me take it to the hole. My dad always told me to take to the rack, and tonight I just wanted to listen. I feel like I’m a pretty good perimeter shooter. I’m way better at taking to the rack. I put in a lot of work, and I’m going to continue to do so. And hopefully, I’ll get way better.”

Fort scored four straight transitions layups — including three easy buckets by Veney — to jump out to a 13-5 lead early. The Cougars battled back, and a 3-pointer by Chase Schages cut the lead to four, 14-10, after one period.

The second quarter see-sawed back and forth. Free throws by Veney and Samuel Garber just before the half helped Fort to a 34-29 lead at the intermission. The Cougars stayed close by riding the hot hand of post player Blake Stinespring, who made three straight baskets to close the half.

In the second half, the resilient Cougars cut the lead to two, 39-37, before Fort once again pushed the lead back out heading into the fourth. Garber again made two free throws, and Veney knocked down a triple as Fort took a 44-37 lead at the end of the period.

“I’m proud of how we competed,” Stuarts Draft coach Brad DeWitt said. “I thought we battled. We’re playing much better basketball. When we made a couple of runs and big plays, Fort countered it. Especially Tyreek, he played extremely well tonight. He was just very difficult (to guard) shooting the ball and attacking.”

Garber and Henry Gutshall each had six points for Fort. Schages led four Draft players in double figures with 15 points. Stinespring and Dylan Brydge both had 12 points, and Nathan Wayne had 11 points.

In the junior varsity contest, Fort Defiance won 40-32. Gio Cruz and Carter Berry each had 10 points in the win. Izaiyah Bell had 13 points for the Cougars.

STUARTS DRAFT 10 19 18 19 - 56

FORT DEFIANCE 14 20 10 19 - 63

STUARTS DRAFT (56) — Brydge 5 1-1 12, Wayne 3 3-4 11, Jones 2 0-0 6, Schages 5 4-4 15, Harris, Stinespring 5 2-2 12, Valentine, Willis, Graber, Harris TOTALS 19 10-11 56

FORT DEFIANCE (63) — Simmons 1 0-1 2, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Jones 2 1-3 5 , Garber 0 6-7 6, Veney 14 10-14 41 , Gutshall 3 0-0 6, Hebb, Liskey, Gutshall, Smith, Patterson TOTALS 21 18-27 63