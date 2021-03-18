Fort Defiance overpowers Stuarts Draft in volleyball

STUARTS DRAFT — It wasn’t that Stuarts Draft didn’t do a good job protecting the net.

The Cougar frontline players actually got their hands on a lot of balls, and the back row players laid out for a several improbable digs.

It’s just that Draft’s opponent, the Fort Defiance Indians, kept the hits coming.

Fort powered to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 victory over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District volleyball action Thursday night.

“They’re obviously a great team, a great hitting team, but I’m very proud of our girls getting under the balls and digging them up,” Stuarts Draft volleyball coach Kamron Johnson said. “I thought we played we played very well against Fort; one of the best games we’ve played against them in years. We didn’t finish points we should have, but overall we played well. That’s something to improve on.”

Fort coach Sue Leonard also saw some things her squad could improve on, but she’s happy to get those kinks worked out while still winning volleyball games. The 4-2 Indians are a perfect 4-0 in district play.

“We’re a work in progress,” Leonard said. “We’re just trying to improve every time we get on the court. We did some things better. “