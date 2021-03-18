Fort Defiance overpowers Stuarts Draft in volleyball

STUARTS DRAFT — It wasn’t that Stuarts Draft didn’t do a good job protecting the net.
The Cougar frontline players actually got their hands on a lot of balls, and the back row players laid out for a several improbable digs.
It’s just that Draft’s opponent, the Fort Defiance Indians, kept the hits coming.
Fort powered to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 victory over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District volleyball action Thursday night.
“They’re obviously a great team, a great hitting team, but I’m very proud of our girls getting under the balls and digging them up,” Stuarts Draft volleyball coach Kamron Johnson said. “I thought we played we played very well against Fort; one of the best games we’ve played against them in years. We didn’t finish points we should have, but overall we played well. That’s something to improve on.”
Fort coach Sue Leonard also saw some things her squad could improve on, but she’s happy to get those kinks worked out while still winning volleyball games. The 4-2 Indians are a perfect 4-0 in district play.
“We’re a work in progress,” Leonard said. “We’re just trying to improve every time we get on the court. We did some things better. “
Defensively, the Cougars seemed determine not to let the ball hit the ground. On one particular sequence, Draft’s back rug dug up three straight hits from Forts’s Leilani Goggin. Despite Draft’s best defensive efforts, however, the Indians hitters were able to find the open areas in the Cougar defense.
Game one ended with back-to-back kills from Fort’s Kiersten Garber as the Indians scored 11 of the game’s final 15 points. Game two played out much like game one, and Fort pulled away quickly in the final game. Back-to-back thunderous kills by Ellie Cook and Goggin put the Indians up 19-8. Fittingly, the match ended on a powerful kill by Fort’s middle hitter Caroline Simonetti, who led the Indians with 11 kills.
Goggin added nine kills in the victory. Setter Emma Kurtz also had 33 assists in the win.
“Emma did a great job putting the ball in hitters’ hands,” Leonard said. “It was probably her best game.”
Goggin and Ellie Cook each had 16 digs, and Jordan Schultz had eight digs. As a team, Fort had 63 digs.
Hadley May led the Cougars (2-3, 2-3) with five kills. McKenzie Tillman and Maggie Lorenz combined for six kills. Setter Amelia Bartley had seven assists. Zoe Payne had six digs and Hailey Swink added four.
In the junior varsity match, Fort Defiance won 25-13, 25-17. Ella Shreckhise had eight kills for the Indians, and Carley Ryder and Elizabeth Kurtz combined for 18 assists in the win.