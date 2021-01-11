Fort Defiance rolls past Little Giants

WAYNESBORO – After a 12-12 first-quarter tie Monday evening, it was all Fort Defiance the rest of the way as the Indians pulled away for a 56-44 win in boys’ hoops action.

There was plenty for Fort head coach Brandon Fulk to like about his team’s performance, but there’s still plenty of work to do. .

“We got off to a slow start, turning the ball over in the first quarter, but I thought the second quarter was tremendous and the third quarter we were really good,” said Fulk. “I went from feeling really excited about our play to disappointed in our play in the fourth quarter. I didn’t like the effort or our focus in the final quarter,” said Fulk. “We’re still trying to learn how to win. This is a good learning experience. We have to learn to play four full quarters of basketball.”

Waynesboro’s Charles Haynes hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening quarter to spark the Little Giants, but Ryan Cook scored all 12 of Fort’s points as the first eight minutes ended in a 12-12 tie.

Fort outscored the Little Giants 18-6 in the second quarter to take control. Two buckets by Cook and a 3-pointer by Evan Sutton sparked a 7-0- spurt, giving Fort a 28-15 lead. At the break, the Indians led 30-18.