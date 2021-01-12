Fort Defiance runs past visiting Waynesboro in girls basketball

FORT DEFIANCE — Led by 31 points from junior Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome, the Fort Defiance Indians improved to 2-0 on the young season, downing visiting Waynesboro 57-22 on Monday night in girls basketball.

Ransome started hot and stayed hot on the way to her terrific scoring output. She nailed a total of five 3-pointers.

“She (Ransome) shoots well,” said Fort Defiance head coach Patrick Hartley. “When she sees the first one go in, she can get streaky.”

The Indians’ defense was aggressive with a stifling trap and shut out the Little Giants in the first period.

By halftime, Fort had pushed the lead up to 31-7.

“We were unselfish and smart enough to get Ransome the ball,” Hartley said.

Forcing many turnovers, the Indians converted those defensive gems into points on the other end, leading 45-14 after three quarters.

“I thought we had good team effort and chemistry,” Hartley said. “At halftime we challenged them not to cruise, but to keep playing hard.”

Waynesboro, under the direction of WHS alumnus Skylar Napier, is trying to rebuild the program with an infusion of young players.