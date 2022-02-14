Fort Defiance’s Ransome breaks girls all-time scoring record

STUARTS DRAFT — Fort Defiance has a new scoring leader in girls basketball.

Senior Kiersten Ransome took over the lofty No. 1 status Monday night after her 21-point performance propelled the Indians to a 72-42 victory over the Stuarts Draft Cougars in a Shenandoah District girls basketball makeup battle.

Ransome ascended to the top spot in the school’s scoring hierarchy with 1,372 points, replacing Heather Claytor’s 1,369. Claytor went on to have a stellar career at the University of North Carolina.

Ransome’s record-breaking night helped the Indians, who were No. 1 in the latest Region 3C power ratings, to their fifth straight victory.

Ransome and Ellie Cook each buried a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Indians surged to a 19-6 advantage.

Fort unleashed a 28-point outburst in the second period, spurred by two more triples from Ransome and 13 points from Trinity Hedrick, for a dominating 47-18 cushion at the break.

Besides Ransome’s points production, Hedrick finished with 15, while Lilian Berry had 11 and Cook 10.

Fort (17-3, 11-0) looks for cap off the regular season with a perfect run through the district Wednesday at Staunton.

For the Cougars, who lost their third straight and six of seven, Anna Smith scored 15. Hailey Cox and Allie Brooks both had six.

Draft (5-10, 2-8) has two games left in the regular season. The Cougars host Wilson Memorial on Tuesday and finish up at home Thursday against Waynesboro.

The Cougars are in line to earn the No. 8 seed in next week’s Region 2B tournament and have the daunting task of traveling to defending Class 2 state champion and top-seeded Luray.

