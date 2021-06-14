Fort Defiance softball team rallies past Brookville in Region 3C tournament

FORT DEFIANCE — Survive-and-advance is all that matters in the postseason. Artistic beauty has no value now.
Second-seeded Fort Defiance overcame self-inflicted damage and an early 2-0 deficit Monday as the Indians rallied for a 5-2 victory over the seventh-seeded Brookville Bees in the quarterfinals of the Region 3C softball tournament.
The Indians, who extended their winning streak to four straight, had a case of nerves and the yips in the early innings, but once they settled in it was all over for Brookville (5-6).
Next up for Fort (11-2) is a showdown with old Valley District foe Turner Ashby at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 3C semifinals. The Indians and Knights split their two meetings during the regular season. Third-seeded TA advanced by ousting Monticello 7-4 in its regional opener.
Lilian Berry, who had her share of wobbles at the start, slammed the door on the Bees after the third inning. The junior retired 12 of the final 14 batters she faced, including 1-2-3 in the last three frames, after the Indians had battled back to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third. Berry scattered four hits, while striking out 12 and walking two.
“I think we all had some nerves early,” Berry said. “But we pulled it together when it counted. I got dialed in after the third inning, and I trusted my defense behind me to make the plays.”
The first inning definitely wasn’t what Fort head coach Todd Wood had in mind for a win-or-go-home contest. The Indians committed two errors that led to an unearned run right out of the gate.
“You got to have your heads in the game before it starts, and we certainly didn’t have that,” Wood said. “We had some nerves early, but that is no excuse for the bad plays.”
Brookville leadoff batter Kayleigh Dobyns hit a routine popup behind short, but it dropped in for a hit. After one out, Kaylie Hudson’s grounder to second was booted for an error. Then came a strange sequence. Ashley Ferguson walked on a 3-1 pitch, but Berry thought Ferguson had swung on a check swing. As Dobyns was trotting to third, Berry thought the play was live and overthrew the base, allowing Dobyns to score.
The Bees took a 2-0 lead in the third when Reagan Hunley reached on a hard infield single off Berry’s glove. After a passed ball, Elizabeth Pennington two-out single up the middle drove in Hunley.
The two-run deficit served as a wake-up call for the Indians as they tied the game with a pair of tallies in the bottom of the third.
Baylee Blalock singled to start the rally. After one out, Kiersten Ransome laid down a bunt back to pitcher Destiny Calloway, but Calloway airmailed her throw to first to put runners on second and third. Brooke Atkins lashed a run-scoring single up the middle, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
The Indians tied the game with some heads up baserunning. Lindsay Atkins hit a grounder to third, and as soon as the throw left the third baseman’s hand, Ransome streaked home with the tying run.
Fort took the lead for good in the fifth when the Bees committed two errors. Brooke Atkins reached on the first error and eventually plated on the second.
The Indians added two insurance tallies in the sixth on Ransome’s RBI single and Brooke Atkins’ sacrifice fly.
Fort left 10 runners stranded, which didn’t please Wood, but the Indians did have nine hits.
“We had a couple big hits with runners in scoring position, but we still are leaving too many stranded,” he said. “That is going to come back and bite us at some point.
“It wasn’t the most beautiful game, but beauty doesn’t count now. The win is the most important as we live to play another day.” Wood said.
Berry led the Indians with three hits, while Blalock had a pair of knocks.
Fort’s ace in the circle is eager to play TA in the semifinals.
“I love playing against them,” Berry said. “It should be a fun game.”
FORT DEFIANCE 5, BROOKVILLE 2