Fort Defiance softball team rallies past Brookville in Region 3C tournament

FORT DEFIANCE — Survive-and-advance is all that matters in the postseason. Artistic beauty has no value now.

Second-seeded Fort Defiance overcame self-inflicted damage and an early 2-0 deficit Monday as the Indians rallied for a 5-2 victory over the seventh-seeded Brookville Bees in the quarterfinals of the Region 3C softball tournament.

The Indians, who extended their winning streak to four straight, had a case of nerves and the yips in the early innings, but once they settled in it was all over for Brookville (5-6).

Next up for Fort (11-2) is a showdown with old Valley District foe Turner Ashby at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Region 3C semifinals. The Indians and Knights split their two meetings during the regular season. Third-seeded TA advanced by ousting Monticello 7-4 in its regional opener.

Lilian Berry, who had her share of wobbles at the start, slammed the door on the Bees after the third inning. The junior retired 12 of the final 14 batters she faced, including 1-2-3 in the last three frames, after the Indians had battled back to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third. Berry scattered four hits, while striking out 12 and walking two.