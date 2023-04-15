FISHERSVILLE — For Fort Defiance pitcher Abby Campbell, this offseason was about expanding her toolset.

She showed off that progress on Friday night, striking out 11 batters in a complete-game shutout as the Indians prevailed over Wilson Memorial 3-0 in Shenandoah District softball action.

Campbell, who described herself as "not a strikeout pitcher" after Friday’s contest, said she worked with former Indian Brooke Atkins to finetune her performance from the mound.

“We just got together at the beginning of the year and saw what works for me right now,” Campbell said of her training with Atkins. “I’ve been developing some new things and working hard over the past year since we lost nine seniors. I came into this year thinking, ‘This is my year.’ I am going to do everything I can and utilize everything I can.”

Campbell allowed only four hits throughout the night, as the Indians provided a solid defensive effort by reeling in the balls that were put into play.

“I can’t help but support every single one of my girls,” Campbell said. “Since most of them are younger than me — we have a lot of sophomores this year — it makes me feel good that they’re making these plays. It’s giving them confidence and giving me the confidence to keep going.”

Fort Defiance struck first in the top of the fourth inning after Aiden Murphy led off with a single up the middle. Tianna Lambert doubled off the fence to bring Murphy in on the next play to put Fort up 1-0.

The Indians added the two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. An errant throw on a sacrifice bunt by Olivia Newman brought in a run, and a hard-hit line drive off the bat of Sara Turner gave the Indians the 3-0 advantage. Campbell sealed the win with a one-two-three bottom of the seventh.

Fort Defiance put solid bats on the ball all game, and the scoring caught up with that in the seventh, Fort Defiance head coach Todd Wood said.

“It was huge,” Wood said of the seventh-inning rally. “It’s a lot easier on her when she knows she’s got three runs instead of two.”

Along with Campbell’s gem from the mound, Turner went 2-4 from the plate, including an RBI.

Caylee Stevens hurled a complete game for the Hornets, allowing eight hits along with the three runs allowed and striking out four batters. Sophomore Katelyn Harman contributed a solid three-for-three night from the plate.

The Hornets fall to 2-8 (2-2) on the year and play next at Riverheads on Tuesday.

The Indians snap a five-game skid with the win and improve to 5-5 (1-2) on the year. They host Waynesboro on Tuesday. Wood said he hopes Friday’s game starts a trend for the rest of the season.

“I hope it carries the rest of the year,” Wood said.