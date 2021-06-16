Fort Defiance softball team trumps Turner Ashby to reach Region 3C championship

FORT DEFIANCE — In what was a tense game between former Valley District rivals, the Fort Defiance High School softball team defeated visiting Turner Ashby 3-1 in the semifinals of the Region 3C Tournament on Wednesday.
The two teams split wins during the regular season.
Junior Lillian Berry came up big in the circle and at bat, to help the Indians survive and advance.
"We live to play another day," said an excited Fort Defiance head coach Todd Wood.
The Knights scratched out their only run in the top of the second and held the lead until the bottom of the fourth in a pitcher's duel between Berry and TA sophomore Katelyn Nazelrod.
Berry led off the fourth with a towering triple which barely missed sailing over the fence.
Good defense by the Knights held Berry at third as junior Kirby Ransome reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. Brooke Atkins then drew a walk and sister Lindsay Atkins drove in Berry and Ransome with a base knock.
"It's amazing to play with this team," Lyndsay Atkins said. "We come to practice every day to do this."
Then, the third run scored on a ground out to put the Indians in front to stay.
"That (Lyndsay Atkins' single) was a big hit for us," Wood said.
A key double play in the field started by Ransome snuffed out a potential TA rally in the top of the fifth.
"Our defense was great today," Wood said.
The Knights turned a nice double play themselves in the bottom of the sixth to keep the Indians from doing further damage.
Matters got very interesting for the Indians in the top of the seventh as Berry temporarily lost some control of her pitches.
With one out, Eva Ochoa was hit by a Berry pitch and Gracie Moyers and Makenzie Cysick both walked to load the bases.
Assistant coach Brittany Gordon made a visit to the circle to calm Berry down.
"I just told her that she didn't have to do it all; that the defense had her back," Gordon said. "I told her to just throw strikes."
Berry regrouped, striking out Taylor Adams and getting Sydney Lyons to ground out to third.
"This was a great rivalry game and we have set goals for ourselves," Berry said.
The Indians (12-2) now await the winner of the Spotswood vs. Rustburg game for the regional championship and a ticket to the Class 3 State Tournament.