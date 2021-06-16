Fort Defiance softball team trumps Turner Ashby to reach Region 3C championship

FORT DEFIANCE — In what was a tense game between former Valley District rivals, the Fort Defiance High School softball team defeated visiting Turner Ashby 3-1 in the semifinals of the Region 3C Tournament on Wednesday.

The two teams split wins during the regular season.

Junior Lillian Berry came up big in the circle and at bat, to help the Indians survive and advance.

"We live to play another day," said an excited Fort Defiance head coach Todd Wood.

The Knights scratched out their only run in the top of the second and held the lead until the bottom of the fourth in a pitcher's duel between Berry and TA sophomore Katelyn Nazelrod.

Berry led off the fourth with a towering triple which barely missed sailing over the fence.

Good defense by the Knights held Berry at third as junior Kirby Ransome reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. Brooke Atkins then drew a walk and sister Lindsay Atkins drove in Berry and Ransome with a base knock.

"It's amazing to play with this team," Lyndsay Atkins said. "We come to practice every day to do this."

Then, the third run scored on a ground out to put the Indians in front to stay.