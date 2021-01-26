Fort Defiance sweeps Buffalo Gap in basketball

Fort Defiance’s Kiersten Ransome poured in a game-high 21 points Tuesday night, powering the Indians to a 64-44 victory over the Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District girls basketball.

The Fort junior had 10 first-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Indians took a 15-13 lead. Fort took control by outscoring the Bison 16-6 in the second period and 18-11 in the third.

The victory kept Fort (7-1, 5-1) one game behind first-place Wilson Memorial in the battle for the district’s lone automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament.

Trinity Hedrick added 11 points for the Indians.

Amaya Lucas topped the Bison, who had their four-game winning streak snapped, with 13 points, while Natalye Graham scored eight.

Both teams are back on the court Wednesday. The Indians host Staunton, while Gap (4-4, 3-4) has a nondistrict visit from winless Waynesboro.

Indians move into tie for first place

The Fort Defiance boys team moved into a first-place Tuesday night after the Indians dominated the Buffalo Gap Bison 68-51 in Shenandoah District boys basketball.