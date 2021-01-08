Fort Defiance sweeps Buffalo Gap in prep basketball action

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance got its boys basketball season off to a roaring start Friday night as the Indians knocked off the Buffalo Gap Bison 54-48 in Shenandoah District play.

The Indians led 31-27 at halftime and appeared to have the game in hand by holding the Bison to four third-quarter points for a 43-31 advantage. However, Gap threw a scare into the host team in the final eight minutes by outscoring the Indians 17-11, but the deficit was just a little too much to overcome.

Bennett Bowers sparked the Bison comeback with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers and Tanner Rivenburg had seven fourth-quarter points.

Ryan Cook led the Indians with a game-high 21 points, while Kaden Johnson added 10.

For the Bison, Bowers knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point performance. Rivenburg tallied 16 points, including a trio of triples, and Ethan Teter had 10 points.

Fort (1-0, 1-0) travels to Waynesboro on Monday, while Gap (0-1, 0-1) heads to Wilson on Tuesday.

Fort Defiance girls dominate Bison