Fort Defiance sweeps Buffalo Gap in prep basketball action

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance got its boys basketball season off to a roaring start Friday night as the Indians knocked off the Buffalo Gap Bison 54-48 in Shenandoah District play.
The Indians led 31-27 at halftime and appeared to have the game in hand by holding the Bison to four third-quarter points for a 43-31 advantage. However, Gap threw a scare into the host team in the final eight minutes by outscoring the Indians 17-11, but the deficit was just a little too much to overcome.
Bennett Bowers sparked the Bison comeback with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers and Tanner Rivenburg had seven fourth-quarter points.
Ryan Cook led the Indians with a game-high 21 points, while Kaden Johnson added 10.
For the Bison, Bowers knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a 19-point performance. Rivenburg tallied 16 points, including a trio of triples, and Ethan Teter had 10 points.
Fort (1-0, 1-0) travels to Waynesboro on Monday, while Gap (0-1, 0-1) heads to Wilson on Tuesday.
Fort Defiance girls dominate Bison
BUFFALO GAP — Fort Defiance blew out to a 38-10 halftime lead Friday night, and the Indians never looked back in crushing the Buffalo Gap Bison 59-28 in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
The game was the season-opener for both teams, and the Indians wasted little time in establishing their domination. Fort, behind Kiersten Ransome’s eight points, took a commanding 21-4 lead after the first quarter. It didn’t get any better for the Bison the rest of the night.
Ransome finished with 18 points to lead the Indians, while MaKayla Kershner contributed 15, all coming on five 3-pointers.
Amaya Lucas topped with Bison with 11 points and Shea Ostrander had eight.
Fort (1-0, 1-0) hosts Waynesboro on Monday, and Gap (0-1, 0-1) is home for a county clash with Wilson Memorial on Tuesday.
