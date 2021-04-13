Fort Defiance volleyball team advances to Region 3C semifinals

“Our main goal is to always come out with energy,” sophomore Ellie Cook said. “We play better when we have energy. We lost that a little bit in the third and fourth sets, but we brought it back up and finished.”

In the second set, it was the same story early on. Cook and junior Leilani Goggin pushed the Indians out to a sizable advantage early, but then the earliest cracks began to show. Errant hits and a pair of aces by sophomore Lauren Grindle spurred a five-point run by the Trailblazers that caused the Indians to take a timeout.

After the timeout, Fort Defiance found a groove and an eventual 10-2 run sealed the set and put the Indians on the verge of a sweep.

The third set saw the Indians struggle with several aspects of the game. Fort Defiance missed several serves, and their swings came up short.

“It didn’t break down passing, but we missed some serves,” Leonard said. “We struggled blocking, and we completely struggled keeping the ball in the court. I think the more that continued, it just got into people’s minds.”