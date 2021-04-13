Fort Defiance volleyball team advances to Region 3C semifinals

FORT DEFIANCE — The rolling Fort Defiance volleyball team will get the chance to see if the third time is indeed the charm on Thursday night when they meet unbeaten Rockbridge County in the Region 3C semifinals.
The Indians (11-2) advanced to the semifinals with a 25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17 first-round victory Tuesday night over the visiting Spotswood Trailblazers (10-7).
The Wildcats defeated the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets in four sets Tuesday night in their first-round matchup. The lost set was the first of the year for Rockbridge County.
Rockbridge County previously swept Fort Defiance in their first two matches of the shortened season, but the Indians have rattled off 11 consecutive wins since then.
“I’m glad we’re playing them,” Indians head coach Sue Leonard said. “It was our first two games of the year. We’re a better team and a different team than we were then. It’s a challenge, but I think it’s a good challenge. You want to put your best effort on the court, and I feel like our best effort can beat them.”
The Indians came out with high energy in the first set, holding off the Trailblazers at every turn with staunch defense. After being up 4-3 early, Fort Defiance went on a 15-2 run to firmly secure a significant lead. By the time Spotswood called for a timeout, the Indians already led 19-5 and they closed out the set without issue.
“Our main goal is to always come out with energy,” sophomore Ellie Cook said. “We play better when we have energy. We lost that a little bit in the third and fourth sets, but we brought it back up and finished.”
In the second set, it was the same story early on. Cook and junior Leilani Goggin pushed the Indians out to a sizable advantage early, but then the earliest cracks began to show. Errant hits and a pair of aces by sophomore Lauren Grindle spurred a five-point run by the Trailblazers that caused the Indians to take a timeout.
After the timeout, Fort Defiance found a groove and an eventual 10-2 run sealed the set and put the Indians on the verge of a sweep.
The third set saw the Indians struggle with several aspects of the game. Fort Defiance missed several serves, and their swings came up short.
“It didn’t break down passing, but we missed some serves,” Leonard said. “We struggled blocking, and we completely struggled keeping the ball in the court. I think the more that continued, it just got into people’s minds.”
Despite the shortcomings, Fort Defiance stuck closely to the Trailblazers, who were being led by strong play from junior Gabrielle Atwell. The set was dead-even at 18, but back-to-back aces by sophomore Avery Chandler gave Spotswood a lead they would not relinquish.
Fort Defiance grabbed the momentum back early in the fourth set, with Cook running all over the court to make her presence known to help her team grab a lead.
“Ellie [Cook] is money on defense,” Leonard said. “She was our libero last year, so she never hit. This is her first year of hitting and she still led the team in kills.”
Aces from Goggin, Kiersten Garber, Jordan Schulz and MaKayla Kershner helped propel Fort Defiance through the final set in which they still struggled with hitting at times, but they outhustled Spotswood down the stretch to grab the win and advance.
Atwell led the Trailblazers with 10 kills, while Chandler recorded 27 digs. Sophomore Madelyn Williams also set up her teammates for 26 assists.
Cook had a productive night with 20 digs, 13 kills and three aces. Goggin landed 10 kills and four aces.
Fort Defiance will now prepare and see who comes out on top in Rockbridge County on Thursday.
"We're really excited because we wanted to play them for a third time this year," Cook said. "We lost two games to them early in the season, but I think we're way better now and are prepared for them."