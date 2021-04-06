Fort Defiance volleyball team beats Stuarts Draft to seal regular-season title

Speaking of lights, Fort will have the rare opportunity for its version of Friday Night Lights when the Indians travel to Staunton on Friday for an unexpected third meeting. The unplanned match came about Tuesday when Wilson Memorial went into COVID-19 pause for the second time this season. The Green Hornets had to cancel their final two regular-season matches against Staunton and Fort Defiance. Since Tuesday was suppose to be Senior Night for the Storm, the Indians agreed to play them in order for those seniors to have their celebration.

Leonard said playing Staunton also benefits her team.

“I didn’t want to go a week without playing before beginning the Region 3C tournament next Tuesday,” she said. “It gives us another match to work on things and get better for the postseason.”

Leonard added the Indians are currently No. 4 in the latest Region 3C power ratings, and a third victory over the Storm could possibly push the team into the third spot.

“I think the whole season there’s been a lot of pressure on us,” she said. “We had a week where we didn’t have Leilani [Goggin] and the girls picked it up and persevered through that. It’s been a really good season. They work hard in practice every day to be better, and I think that’s shown on the court.”

Stuarts Draft (4-7, 3-8), which did not qualify for the four-team Region 2B tournament, wraps up its season Thursday at home against Riverheads.

