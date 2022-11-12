Fort Defiance volleyball team outlasts Tunstall to reach state semifinals

FORT DEFIANCE — After two sets, it seemed like Fort Defiance would cruise into the state semifinals.

The Indians — who hadn’t lost a set in their last 12 matches — rushed out to a two-set lead over Tunstall on Saturday in the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals, but problems began in the third set. The third frame went the distance, but Fort Defiance ultimately stumbled. In the fourth set, the Indians lost handily.

With their historic season on the line, Fort Defiance delivered an energetic performance to claim the five-set victory over Tunstall in an instant classic.

“A lot of the seniors really stepped up and took over,” Fort Defiance head coach Amber Pitsenbarger said. “This is the end of the road for them, so they didn’t want to lose their last year or their season to end. It shows that we do have a very veteran team. They know that they’re okay if we’re down, they can come back.”

Fort Defiance opened the contest a little slow, falling behind 4-8 in the opening set. The lull didn’t last long, as the Indians found their groove swinging and overcame the early deficit to capture a 25-15 victory, capped off by a big swing by freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle.

The second set belonged to Fort. The Indians jumped out to a 9-1 lead before Tunstall opted to call a timeout, but it didn’t help to slow the momentum of Fort Defiance. Frizzelle and Ella Shreckhise put in strong performances as their team coasted to a 25-10 frame.

The third set painted a different picture than the previous two. The two teams battled back and forth, with neither grabbing control. In the final moments, junior Trinity Hedrick delivered a kill to give Fort Defiance a match point, but the Indians failed to capitalize. The Trojans rattled off four consecutive points to grab a 26-24 victory in the marathon set.

“We haven’t lost a lot of sets in the past, so this was a new experience for us,” senior Baylee Blalock said. “It was kind of weathering the storm of how we were going to react, and obviously, we didn’t react as well as we would hope. In the fifth set, it was just like reset, refocus, get our energy back, and don’t let the crowd get in our heads.”

In the fourth set, Tunstall shined defensively, recording block after block en route to a 25-15 dominating performance over the Indians.

Potentially facing the end of their season, the Indians didn’t let the pressure get to them. Fort Defiance raced out to a 6-2 lead in the pivotal set. While Tunstall stayed in contention, Hedrick delivered her best set of the match to propel her team to a match point once again.

“I wanted my team to know that I was going to put 150% in for them,” Hedrick said. “So I started putting the ball in certain places and thinking about what I could do for my team.”

It was Blalock who provided the finishing blow, laying down a perfectly-placed kill to secure the 15-12 final set victory.

Blalock, the Shenandoah Player of the Year, supplied a stereotypically well-rounded performance with 45 assists, 16 digs, seven kills, and five aces. Hedrick laid down a team-high 18 kills, while Frizzelle had 13.

The Indians now advance to face Hidden Valley on Tuesday in the state semifinals. The Titans are a perfect 30-0 on the season.

“We’re really super excited, but we have to get ready, keep pushing, keep going to practice and get ready for Tuesday,” Blalock said.