Fort Defiance volleyball team rallies to knock off Staunton

Both teams traded blows in the third set with both squads making the plays to remain in contention. For every Simonetti spike that ignited her teammates, there was a kill by Fix to knot the set up at 21 apiece. Senior Maddie Reeser put the Indians up 24-23 with a chance to win the set, but sophomore Kriston Parr found the hole in Fort’s defiance with a perfectly placed kill to even the set once again.

After traded points, junior Emma Witt responded with back-to-back kills to give the Storm the 27-25 win in the third set.

“In the third set we didn’t play very well,” Leonard said. “It comes down to us losing such good leaders last year. We didn’t have focus and we let it slip out of our hands.”

If there was any frustration from dropping the back-and-forth set, it did not show as the Indians rolled through the fourth set. Sophomore Ellie Cook continued her solid night for Fort, adding several kills as the Indians picked up the 25-13 set win with little drama.

In the final set, Staunton struggled early with communication that led to failed returns and Fort took advantage to grab an early 9-3 lead. A late spike by Goggin put the seal on a 15-8 win in the final set, and the first victory of the season for the Indians.