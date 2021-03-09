Fort Defiance volleyball team rallies to knock off Staunton

STAUNTON — After a fiercely contested 27-25 third set, the Fort Defiance Indians volleyball team was down a set and staring at a third consecutive loss to open the season.
They had other plans in mind.
Fort surged to win the final two sets and rally past the Staunton Storm on Tuesday night in a five-set Shenandoah District volleyball contest.
Staunton started strong in the first set, quickly building a 6-0 lead off of multiple kills by senior Sidney Fix. The Storm played sharper early, as Fort struggled with unforced errors as they sailed the ball out of bounds on several occasions.
“The hitting we’re still struggling with,” Fort head coach Sue Leonard said.
Fix’s fifth kill of the opening set put Staunton up 20-10, and while a pair of back-to-back aces would eventually bring the Indians within three points, the Storm took the set 25-21.
It was the Indians who rushed out of the gates in the second set, clamping up defensively to build a lead. Junior Caroline Simonetti converted a trio of kills in short succession off the sets of her teammates to put Fort up by six points. Staunton made a couple of pushes to close the gap, but they were quickly fended off and junior Leilani Goggin delivered an untouched ace that sealed Fort’s 25-18 win in the second.
Both teams traded blows in the third set with both squads making the plays to remain in contention. For every Simonetti spike that ignited her teammates, there was a kill by Fix to knot the set up at 21 apiece. Senior Maddie Reeser put the Indians up 24-23 with a chance to win the set, but sophomore Kriston Parr found the hole in Fort’s defiance with a perfectly placed kill to even the set once again.
After traded points, junior Emma Witt responded with back-to-back kills to give the Storm the 27-25 win in the third set.
“In the third set we didn’t play very well,” Leonard said. “It comes down to us losing such good leaders last year. We didn’t have focus and we let it slip out of our hands.”
If there was any frustration from dropping the back-and-forth set, it did not show as the Indians rolled through the fourth set. Sophomore Ellie Cook continued her solid night for Fort, adding several kills as the Indians picked up the 25-13 set win with little drama.
In the final set, Staunton struggled early with communication that led to failed returns and Fort took advantage to grab an early 9-3 lead. A late spike by Goggin put the seal on a 15-8 win in the final set, and the first victory of the season for the Indians.
Cook led the way with 13 kills and two aces for the Indians. Goggin also provided 11 kills and an ace.
For the Storm, Fix led all players with 18 kills.
While happy with the victory for her young team, Leonard said they still have some work to do.
“I’m glad to get a win, I don’t care how ugly [it is],” she said. “I’m excited the girls pushed through. We’re very much a work in progress and a young team trying to find our way. Our defense kept us in it because we weren’t hitting the ball very well.”
The Indians are now 1-2 overall and 1-0 in district play. They move on to play Buffalo Gap (1-0) at home on Thursday. Staunton is now 1-1, 0-1 in district play, and return to action on the road Thursday at Riverheads.