Fort Defiance volleyball team suffers season-ending loss to undefeated Rockbridge County

The second set followed a similar script. Rockbridge jumped out to a big 11-3 lead, but this time Fort rallied all the way back.

Two services aces by Clemmer put the Cats ahead 23-16, but that proved to be the final points of the set for the home team.

Fort got the side-out on a kill by Maddie Reeser and MaKaylas Kershner served the next seven points to win the set. After two kills by Fort's Kiersten Garber, Rockbridge had four straight hitting errors as the Indians moved ahead 24-23. Fort's Caroline Simonetti ended the set with a kill to even the match.

The Cats led early in the third set, 8-4, and methodically increased the margin to 17-11 behind strong net play from Clemmer and Madeline Dahl.

Once again the Indians fought back. Two kills by Garber and one by Simonetti closed the margin to 20-17. A kill by Dahl, a kill from the back by Clemmer and a block by Dahl stymied Fort's rally as the Wildcats closed out the third set, 25-21.

After Rockbridge jumped out the a 9-5 lead in the fourth set, the teams traded points the rest of the way. Fort battled back and a kill by Cook pulled the Indians to within a single point, 14-13.

The lead stayed at one point, 16-15. as a pair of kills by Clemmer were offset by two kills from Fort's Goggin.