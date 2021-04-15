Fort Defiance volleyball team suffers season-ending loss to undefeated Rockbridge County

LEXINGTON — The undefeated Rockbridge County Wildcats were put to the test Thursday evening in regional play, but the host team had just enough to turn back the Fort Defiance Indians in four sets to advance to the regional championship game.
The teams split the first two sets, with the Cats jumping ahead with a 25-17 win in the first set before Fort evened the score by rallying to take the second set, 25-23. Rockbridge closed out the match by winning the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23 to end Fort's season.
"I'm very proud of the team tonight. They left everything they had on the court. We played right with them every set," said Fort head coach Sue Leonard. "For those who were here to watch tonight, i think that's a match they will remember."
The Cats jumped out to a big 13-3 lead in the first set behind a 7-0 run fueled by strong net play from James Madison volleyball recruit Jaydyn Clemmer.
Fort tried valiantly to erase the huge deficit, but came up short late in the set. The Indians used a 5-0 spurt to close the margin to 13-8 and a second 5-0 spurt, sparked by a pair of kills from Ellie Cook, cut the deficit to 18-14.
The Indians inched closer when a block and a kill by Leilani Goggin pulled Fort to within three, 19-16. The Cats' Aiyana Cooper and Fort's Goggin traded kills before Rockbridge scored the final five points to close out the first set, 25-17.
The second set followed a similar script. Rockbridge jumped out to a big 11-3 lead, but this time Fort rallied all the way back.
Two services aces by Clemmer put the Cats ahead 23-16, but that proved to be the final points of the set for the home team.
Fort got the side-out on a kill by Maddie Reeser and MaKaylas Kershner served the next seven points to win the set. After two kills by Fort's Kiersten Garber, Rockbridge had four straight hitting errors as the Indians moved ahead 24-23. Fort's Caroline Simonetti ended the set with a kill to even the match.
The Cats led early in the third set, 8-4, and methodically increased the margin to 17-11 behind strong net play from Clemmer and Madeline Dahl.
Once again the Indians fought back. Two kills by Garber and one by Simonetti closed the margin to 20-17. A kill by Dahl, a kill from the back by Clemmer and a block by Dahl stymied Fort's rally as the Wildcats closed out the third set, 25-21.
After Rockbridge jumped out the a 9-5 lead in the fourth set, the teams traded points the rest of the way. Fort battled back and a kill by Cook pulled the Indians to within a single point, 14-13.
The lead stayed at one point, 16-15. as a pair of kills by Clemmer were offset by two kills from Fort's Goggin.
Kills by Clemmer and McKenzie Burch put the Cats ahead by three, 18-15, but a Rockbridge service error and a kill by Reeser once again made it a one-point game, 18-17. The lead was still one, 21-20, but the Indians were unable to get over the hump as the teams traded points the rest of the way. Clemmer put the match away with a kill off a Fort blocker for the final 25-23 margin in the fourth set.
Clemmer was unstoppable at the net as the Division I recruit finished the match with 23 kills.
"They went to her the entire match," said Leonard. "When they really needed a point, that's who they went to. We had a tough time blocking her. She used our blockers. That's a sign of a smart player."
Despite Clemmer's hitting prowss, Fort's defense dug up enough balls to keep them in contention.
"I thought our defense was amazing," said Leonard. "Jordan Schulz, our first-team all-district libero, and MaKayla Kershner, our first-team all-district defensive specialist played great. Our entire defense tonight was amazing.
"We got behind early in every set and, against a good team, it's hard to come back," Leonard continued. "We kept fighting back all night, but it was just too little, too late."
Fort finishes its season with an 11-3 record. All three losses came against Rockbridge.
For the Wildcats, it will be a battle of undefeated teams for the regional title as Rockbridge will travel Rustburg on Saturday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.