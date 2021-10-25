Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Buffalo Gap

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance volleyball team closed out its regular season with straight set victory Monday evening over Buffalo Gap, winning 25-16, 25-14, 25-25-19.
"We didn't play our best, but we played pretty well," said Fort head coach Sue Leonard. "Everyone got the chance to play tonight. It was a fun game."
A service ace by Ellee Knight put the Bison ahead 7-6 in the first set, but then the Indians took control scoring seven straight points. Two kills by Ellie Cook and one by Caroline Simonetti sparked the run as Fort assumed a 14-7 lead.
The Indians continued to inch away with Cook and Simonetti each putting down a kill as the advantage grew to 19-11. Leilani Goggin added two kills and then served an ace on set point to close out the first set 25-16.
Fort jumped out to a big lead early in the second set and coasted to the win. Two kills by Simonetti, one each by Goggin and Aubrey Puckett and service aces from Lindsay Atkins and McKenna Mace sparked the Indians to a 15-5 advantage.
Gap battled back and used kills by Taylor Via, Knight and Leah Sherrill plus an ace from EmmaKate Maxwell to pull to within 14-10.
Fort regained control as Goggin dominated at the net with three kills as the Indians pulled away to a 21-13 lead and went on to close out the set 25-14.
A kill by Goggin and an ace from Baylee Blalock helped Fort take a quick 3-0 lead in the third set. After Gap scored two points, kills by Cook and Goggin and a block by Puckett pushed the margin to 7-2.
A kill by Blalock put Fort up 12-7, before kills by Taylor Via and Maxwell helped the Bison trim the lead to just two points, 12-10. Goggin had kills on the next four Fort points to put the Indians on top 16-12.
Kills by Teagan Via and Sherrill kept the Bison close, trailing 20-16, but the Indians maintained the lead and closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the third set.
Goggin controlled play at the net, finishing the contest with 13 kills. "As usual, Lani (Goggin) had a good night hitting and I thought she also made some really nice defense plays tonight. And, I though Baylee (Blalock) did a nice job with the sets," said Leonard.
Blalock finished with 28 assists. In addition to Goggin's work at the net, Cook and Simonetti each finished with six kills.
Fort closed out its regular season with a 20-2 overall record. The Indians will be the No. 3 seed for the regional tournament and will host a game next Tuesday. The likely opponent will be county rival Wilson Memorial.
Buffalo Gap will close out its regular season on Wednesday when the Bison host the Staunton Storm.