Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Buffalo Gap

A kill by Goggin and an ace from Baylee Blalock helped Fort take a quick 3-0 lead in the third set. After Gap scored two points, kills by Cook and Goggin and a block by Puckett pushed the margin to 7-2.

A kill by Blalock put Fort up 12-7, before kills by Taylor Via and Maxwell helped the Bison trim the lead to just two points, 12-10. Goggin had kills on the next four Fort points to put the Indians on top 16-12.

Kills by Teagan Via and Sherrill kept the Bison close, trailing 20-16, but the Indians maintained the lead and closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the third set.

Goggin controlled play at the net, finishing the contest with 13 kills. "As usual, Lani (Goggin) had a good night hitting and I thought she also made some really nice defense plays tonight. And, I though Baylee (Blalock) did a nice job with the sets," said Leonard.

Blalock finished with 28 assists. In addition to Goggin's work at the net, Cook and Simonetti each finished with six kills.

Fort closed out its regular season with a 20-2 overall record. The Indians will be the No. 3 seed for the regional tournament and will host a game next Tuesday. The likely opponent will be county rival Wilson Memorial.

Buffalo Gap will close out its regular season on Wednesday when the Bison host the Staunton Storm.