Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Buffalo Gap

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance volleyball team used strong hitting and accurate passing to defeat visiting Buffalo Gap on Thursday.

The Indians in winning, evened their season record to 2-2 after sweeping the Bison 25-19, 25-17 and 25-23 in Shenandoah District action.

"This was so much better than our last match," said Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard. "We hit better and we passed really well tonight."

The Bison put up a strong challenge, paced by senior hitter Amaya Lucas.

But after gaining a 6-5 advantage on an ace serve by senior MaKayla Kershner, the Indians refused to give up the lead in the first set, even though Buffalo Gap stayed close throughout.

Finally, after leading 21-19, the Fort closed strongly on a dink by junior Lani Goggin, an ace by Emma Kurtz, a kill by Goggin and another ace by Kurtz.

The Indians broke out from a 10-10 tie in the second set on a kill by senior Maddie Reeser.

But a kill by Lucas for the Gap tied it again at 12-all.

With the home team leading 17-15, the Indians scored six straight points to take a commanding lead and finish off the set.