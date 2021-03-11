Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Buffalo Gap

FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance volleyball team used strong hitting and accurate passing to defeat visiting Buffalo Gap on Thursday.
The Indians in winning, evened their season record to 2-2 after sweeping the Bison 25-19, 25-17 and 25-23 in Shenandoah District action.
"This was so much better than our last match," said Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard. "We hit better and we passed really well tonight."
The Bison put up a strong challenge, paced by senior hitter Amaya Lucas.
But after gaining a 6-5 advantage on an ace serve by senior MaKayla Kershner, the Indians refused to give up the lead in the first set, even though Buffalo Gap stayed close throughout.
Finally, after leading 21-19, the Fort closed strongly on a dink by junior Lani Goggin, an ace by Emma Kurtz, a kill by Goggin and another ace by Kurtz.
The Indians broke out from a 10-10 tie in the second set on a kill by senior Maddie Reeser.
But a kill by Lucas for the Gap tied it again at 12-all.
With the home team leading 17-15, the Indians scored six straight points to take a commanding lead and finish off the set.
Coach Leonard was able to substitute liberally in the third set, gaining valuable court time for the rest of the Fort roster.
Still, the Bison made things interesting, tying the set at 20-all after a kill by sophomore Teagan Via.
The Gap went ahead briefly, 21-20, looking to extend the match with a third set win, but the Indians rallied down the stretch on a Goggin kill and an ace by sophomore Ellie Cook.
"This was our best match," Leonard said.
In a balanced hitting attack, Goggin and Cook each scored nine kills with Kiersten Garber making eight.
All told, the Indians served 12 aces, with Cook recording four.
Defensively, Goggin and senior libero Jordan Schulz each had 10 digs for the Fort, while senior setter Emma Kurtz had 35 assists.
For the Bison, Lucas smashed eight kills and had four blocks, while Via had six kills and a dink.
The Indians host Riverheads next Tuesday for their next match.