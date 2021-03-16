Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Riverheads

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance was down in two of the three sets, but a strong defensive showing led the Indians volleyball team to defeat visiting Riverheads in Shenandoah District action Tuesday night without dropping a set.
The Indians' win puts them at 3-2 on the year after initially losing the first two contests to Rockbridge County, as they pulled off the 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 win.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight,” Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard said. “Our goal is to keep improving, and I thought we did that. We came from behind in the second and third games from a pretty big deficit, and that’s all on defense.”
The first set started back-and-forth, but strong play from junior Leilani Goggin paced the way for Fort Defiance early. Goggin recorded five kills, two blocks and an ace in the opening set. An ace from sophomore Ellie Cook gave the Indians the smooth 25-18 first set victory.
It was the Gladiators who grabbed control early in the second set, jumping out to a 12-5 lead off the backs of strong hitting from freshman Amelia Tomlinson. However, multiple kills in quick succession from Fort senior Kiersten Garber and blocks from the defense allowed the Indians to recapture control and take a 14-13 lead.
Another kill by Garber set the Indians up with a set point up 24-19, but the Gladiators responded with three consecutive points to force Leonard to call a timeout. After the pause, a block from senior Maddie Reeser gave the Indians the 25-23 second set.
The Indians struggled a bit to accurately place hits to begin the third set and fell into a 12-7 hole, as Tomlinson and senior Eva Frederick played well for the Gladiators. Once again, Fort Defiance locked up defensively to launch a comeback effort, and eventually, a spike from Goggin tied the set up at 22-all.
A kill by Cook and a return that sailed out of bounds set the Indians up with the match point, and senior Emma Kurtz delivered the ace that sealed the victory.
“Riverheads has a really good team, they don’t make many mistakes,” Leonard said. “For us to come out in three is pretty good for this team. It says something about our character [to come from behind]. You don’t do that without really good defense.”
Goggin led the way with 13 kills for the Indians, while Garber recorded 12. Kurtz supplied 21 digs, 36 assists and two aces to the win in a performance her coach complimented.
“Emma [Kurtz] is holding her own,” Leonard said. “She’s figuring this out every single time she plays. She’s a work-in-progress, but I’m really pleased with how she’s playing. Her defense is awesome and her setting is giving the kids a chance to swing.”
For the Gladiators, Tomlinson managed 12 kills in the losing effort, and Frederick aided with four kills and three blocks.