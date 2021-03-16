Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Riverheads

FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance was down in two of the three sets, but a strong defensive showing led the Indians volleyball team to defeat visiting Riverheads in Shenandoah District action Tuesday night without dropping a set.

The Indians' win puts them at 3-2 on the year after initially losing the first two contests to Rockbridge County, as they pulled off the 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 win.

“I thought our defense was really good tonight,” Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard said. “Our goal is to keep improving, and I thought we did that. We came from behind in the second and third games from a pretty big deficit, and that’s all on defense.”

The first set started back-and-forth, but strong play from junior Leilani Goggin paced the way for Fort Defiance early. Goggin recorded five kills, two blocks and an ace in the opening set. An ace from sophomore Ellie Cook gave the Indians the smooth 25-18 first set victory.

It was the Gladiators who grabbed control early in the second set, jumping out to a 12-5 lead off the backs of strong hitting from freshman Amelia Tomlinson. However, multiple kills in quick succession from Fort senior Kiersten Garber and blocks from the defense allowed the Indians to recapture control and take a 14-13 lead.