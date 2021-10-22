Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO — Sometimes moral victories do matter.
Fort Defiance entered Thursday’s volleyball match with Waynesboro undefeated in Shenandoah District play. The Little Giants entered the competition in search of their first win of the season. In terms of the scoreboard, Fort remained undefeated and Waynesboro remained winless.
But Little Giants coach Lori Aleshire got the effort she hoped for in the team’s 25-11, 25-14, 25-9 district loss.
“We’re really working on being more positive, and working as a team,” Aleshire said. “Losing’s hard. It really is. We’ve been trying to do different things in practice to motivate them. The energy level was really good, and I think that carried over into the game. Yes, we lost, but the girls were pleased with their effort and I was pleased with their effort.”
Despite being undefeated in district play — a streak that dates back a few years at this point — Fort coach Sue Leonard believes there are times when her players struggle to put together a complete game.
On Thursday, the Indians coach thought her team played a full three-set match.
“I was really pleased with my team tonight,” Leonard said. “We’ve not played consistently really the whole season. I thought we did a good job of staying focused when we needed to stay focused.”
Lani Goggin had 15 kills in the win, accounting for just about half of Baylee Blalock’s 31 assists. Blalock also had 12 digs, second on the team to Lindsay Atkins, who had 18 digs. Caroline Simonetti added seven kills and Aubrey Puckett added five kills in the victory.
“Lani had an exceptional hitting night,” Leonard said. “Bailey had some good sets. And Lindsey our libero played outstanding. She played with a lot of energy, and seemed to at the right place at the right time.”
Kaitlyn Hull had 10 assists and six digs for the Little Giants. Talajah Brooks had three kills, three digs and two blocks. Amber Witry added five digs and foul kills. Kali Jones had eight digs and three kills, and libero Mariela Ruiz had 14 digs.
In the junior varsity contest, Fort Defiance defeated Waynesboro in two sets, 25-14, 25-14.