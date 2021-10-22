Fort Defiance volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO — Sometimes moral victories do matter.

Fort Defiance entered Thursday’s volleyball match with Waynesboro undefeated in Shenandoah District play. The Little Giants entered the competition in search of their first win of the season. In terms of the scoreboard, Fort remained undefeated and Waynesboro remained winless.

But Little Giants coach Lori Aleshire got the effort she hoped for in the team’s 25-11, 25-14, 25-9 district loss.

“We’re really working on being more positive, and working as a team,” Aleshire said. “Losing’s hard. It really is. We’ve been trying to do different things in practice to motivate them. The energy level was really good, and I think that carried over into the game. Yes, we lost, but the girls were pleased with their effort and I was pleased with their effort.”

Despite being undefeated in district play — a streak that dates back a few years at this point — Fort coach Sue Leonard believes there are times when her players struggle to put together a complete game.

On Thursday, the Indians coach thought her team played a full three-set match.