Fort Defiance volleyball team tops Wilson Memorial to improve to 5-2

FORT DEFIANCE — With a dominant fourth-set performance, the Fort Defiance High School volleyball team defeated visiting Wilson Memorial in Shenandoah District action Tuesday night.
Winning 25-23, 25-21, 14-25, 25-14, the Fort improved to 5-2 on the season.
"We had some positive energy tonight, especially in the fourth set," said Fort Defiance head coach Sue Leonard.
The Indians went a long way toward winning the match in the first set, storming back from a significant deficit.
Trailing 20-14, the Fort rolled off four straight points, keyed by a Kiersten Garber kill, an ace serve by Baylee Blalock and a kill by Maddie Reeser.
Wilson scored the next two on a kill and a block by Ciarra Minor, but two critical dinks by Caroline Simonetti kept the Indians within sight of the lead.
After the Indians took a 23-22 lead, the Hornets' Ciarra Cannon put down a tying kill, but a heads-up push by Garber found the open court and Ellie Cook's slam for the Indians provided set point.
The second set was similar to the first, with the two Augusta County rivals slugging it out.
The Indians were poised to claim victory, taking a 22-16 lead on a Cook kill, but Minor extended the set with three consecutive points on a pair of kills and a block.
The Fort held on and a kill by Aubrey Puckett and a dink by Blalock on set point gave the Indians a 2-0 set lead.
As close as the first two sets were, the third and fourth sets were not.
The Hornets grabbed the momentum early, taking the first four points and extended their lead to 11-2 lead, culminating with an ace by Laynie Major.
Momentarily stunned, the Indians tried to mount a comeback, but couldn't get closer than five points.
The Hornets rolled off the final five points of the set, highlighted by kills by Cannon and Brooke Cason.
But the Indians were just as dominant in the fourth set, dashing any hopes that Wilson had gained in the third.
The Fort assumed command as Wilson battled to stay close.
Another block by Minor and a kill by Allison Sykes pulled the visitors to within 12-9, but the Indians ran away with the match from there, scoring nine unanswered points, including three aces by Blalock to take a commanding 21-9 lead.
"Our defense did a really good job and Jordan Schulz (senior libero) got to a lot of balls," Leonard said.
Schulz dug up 26 balls and Cook added 22 for the Indians on defense.
Offensively, Blalock knocked down five aces, senior Emma Kurtz had 37 assists, while Simonetti and Cook led at the net with 14 and 11 kills respectively.
For Wilson, Cason collected a total of 16 kills, while Minor had eight blocks and Molly Ballew set up 24 assists.
On defense, Hope Maddox had 19 digs for the Green Hornets.
"After last week, we did show improvement," said WMHS head coach Lauren Grove. "There were glimpses of being better."
Wilson travels to Riverheads on Thursday, while Fort Defiance entertains Staunton.