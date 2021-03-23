Fort Defiance volleyball team tops Wilson Memorial to improve to 5-2

The Fort held on and a kill by Aubrey Puckett and a dink by Blalock on set point gave the Indians a 2-0 set lead.

As close as the first two sets were, the third and fourth sets were not.

The Hornets grabbed the momentum early, taking the first four points and extended their lead to 11-2 lead, culminating with an ace by Laynie Major.

Momentarily stunned, the Indians tried to mount a comeback, but couldn't get closer than five points.

The Hornets rolled off the final five points of the set, highlighted by kills by Cannon and Brooke Cason.

But the Indians were just as dominant in the fourth set, dashing any hopes that Wilson had gained in the third.

The Fort assumed command as Wilson battled to stay close.

Another block by Minor and a kill by Allison Sykes pulled the visitors to within 12-9, but the Indians ran away with the match from there, scoring nine unanswered points, including three aces by Blalock to take a commanding 21-9 lead.

"Our defense did a really good job and Jordan Schulz (senior libero) got to a lot of balls," Leonard said.

Schulz dug up 26 balls and Cook added 22 for the Indians on defense.