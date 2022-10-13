Fort Defiance wins Shenandoah District cheer competition

Fort Defiance and Stuarts Draft have enjoyed a friendly rivalry in competition cheer for many years, but in terms of racking up district titles, it’s always been the Cougars.

On Wednesday, Fort Defiance changed that. The Indians performed a stellar routine, claiming first place in the Shenandoah District competition at Waynesboro High School. Stuarts Draft finished in second.

When the Cougars were named second place, Fort coach Melissa Hill realized it was her squad’s time.

“Draft and Fort are kind of like sister schools, so we have a mutual respect and love for one another,” Hill said. “It’s something that has escaped us for many years; I guess I was just a little bit emotional that we were finally able to walk away with first place in districts, especially against a team like Stuarts Draft. They are a phenomenal team.”

Hill said her team, who advance to the Region 3C competition on Oct. 22 at Spotswood High School, persevered through obstacles leading up to the district competition.

“They did everything that we asked them to do and have been working on for the last few weeks,” Hill said. “They executed their stunts very well and hit all of their timings. We were very pleased with how they persevered through this week because we’ve had some ups and downs, but they came out tonight and showed how strong they can be as a team.”

Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter said her team executed well at the routine they practiced, even if the outcome wasn’t what they hoped for. Draft will host the Region 2B competition on Oct. 26.

“Fort did a great job and put a great routine out there, so we’re really happy for them,” Carter said. “I think this is just a way for us to find some fuel, work a little harder at practice and really strive so we don’t have this feeling again.”

Wilson Memorial finished in third place and will also advance to the Region 3C competition.

A surprise team joining Wilson and Fort is the Waynesboro Little Giants, who performed well enough to secure a regionals bid. Waynesboro’s success follows a 2021 season in which districts were their only competition, and six girls were on the roster.

Buffalo Gap and Riverheads also advanced to regionals.