Fort jayvees record perfect volleyball season

FORT DEFIANCE — The dictionary defines “perfect” as something that is “as good as it is possible to be.” That’s exactly how the season turned out for the Fort Defiance junior varsity volleyball team this year. Not only did first-year head coach Amber Pitsenbarger guide her squad to an undefeated 12-0 season, but the junior Indians never lost a set, beating every team in straight games each night they took to the court.

Rockbridge, Wilson Memorial, Buffalo Gap, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, and Riverheads each came up against the Fort jayvees twice this season and went away empty handed every time.

“This team is so special because not only are they good athletes, but you can tell that they just love the game and want to get better,” Coach Pitsenbarger said of her seven sophomores, four freshmen, and two eighth graders.

Pitsenbarger noted that, while her team excelled in all aspects of the game, it was “great team chemistry,” leadership from her sophomores, and a stellar passing ability that took them to the top.