Fort jayvees record perfect volleyball season

FORT DEFIANCE — The dictionary defines “perfect” as something that is “as good as it is possible to be.” That’s exactly how the season turned out for the Fort Defiance junior varsity volleyball team this year. Not only did first-year head coach Amber Pitsenbarger guide her squad to an undefeated 12-0 season, but the junior Indians never lost a set, beating every team in straight games each night they took to the court.
Rockbridge, Wilson Memorial, Buffalo Gap, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, and Riverheads each came up against the Fort jayvees twice this season and went away empty handed every time.
“This team is so special because not only are they good athletes, but you can tell that they just love the game and want to get better,” Coach Pitsenbarger said of her seven sophomores, four freshmen, and two eighth graders.
Pitsenbarger noted that, while her team excelled in all aspects of the game, it was “great team chemistry,” leadership from her sophomores, and a stellar passing ability that took them to the top.
“At the jayvee level it is super important to be able to serve and serve receive and we do both of those extremely well. I have had other coaches come up and compliment me on my team’s fundamentals. That is what we work on every day because if you don’t have a solid foundation you can’t succeed at the next level. We also hustle and don’t give up on plays, which makes us very good on defense and when we hit the ball we see the court pretty well and hit the open spots,” she explained.
On the team this year were Amelia Simmons, Makenna Miller, Brooke Truslow, Laura Miller, Ella Shreckhise, Ashtyn Forsyth, Trinity Hedrick, Abbie Kanode, Riley Davis, Carley Ryder, Liz Kurtz, Addi Hammond, and Adriana Shields. Coach Pitsenbarger said that she was able to play just about every girl in nearly every game.
“The girls were so encouraging of each other. It would warm my heart when I would see a girl coming out of the game turn to her replacement and say “You’ve got it; you’re going to do great,” the Fort coach said of her tight-knit team.
Of the standouts, Pitsenbarger pointed to libero Hammond, as well as Shields and Kanode as her defensive standouts. “Without their passes, we couldn’t run the offense. It really starts with a pass and those three have been phenomenal all year.”
On offense, the Lady Indians relied on setters Kurtz and Ryder and hitters Hedrick, Shreckhise, and Truslow. Turning in stellar performances from the serving line were Hammond, Kurtz, and Shreckhise.
Although this was Pitsenbarger’s first year at the helm of the jayvee squad, she is not a new face at Fort. She has been involved with the program for four years, the last three as a volunteer assistant. She has also coached a travel volleyball team in the area for five years.
Pitsenbarger’s association with Fort stretches back even further as she played volleyball at Fort Defiance and was a sophomore when head coach Sue Leonard began coaching at the school. She went on to major in sports and recreation management at James Madison University and began coaching a travel volleyball team.
“I owe all my coaching knowledge to Sue Leonard and Julie Williams (Fort’s previous jayvee coach). I have had some great mentors to look up to,” she said.
Stepping into her role as the head junior varsity coach in early 2021 has been interesting, but clearly, she and her team made the best of an offbeat sports year. If nothing else, playing a fall sport in the spring during a pandemic was memorable, but now there is the memory of perfection on top of that to create an unforgettable season.
“This was a special season and the girls definitely deserve some recognition. I don’t think that a jayvee team has ever gone undefeated in Fort history,” the coach said.
“I will truly miss these girls. They have made my first year as head coach something truly special and I appreciate every one of them!”