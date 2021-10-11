Four area football teams in prime position for playoffs in initial VHSL power rankings

Speaking of Stuarts Draft (3-1), the Cougars have had an eventful regular season to date with two postponements caused by their scheduled opponents pausing because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols and one suspended game. Despite all the inactivity, Draft is tied for the No. 4 spot in Region 2B with Strasburg. The region has reduced the number of playoff teams to six, meaning the top two earn first-round byes, while seeds Nos. 3 and 4 will host.

The Cougars have received a forfeit victory from the James River postponement and are awaiting a decision if they will also get a forfeit from Luray. Ironically the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the region with a 4-0 record. As it currently stands now, the suspended game will not be completed.

Wilson’s strong early-season showing has the Green Hornets fourth in the absolutely loaded Region 3C where the top eight teams earn postseason invites. However, much like Buffalo Gap, Wilson (4-1) has a wicked schedule looming. The Hornets have a rare Tuesday game at Rockbridge County, which is two positions behind Wilson in the region, as the makeup for the Sept. 10 contest that was postponed. Then Wilson welcomes Riverheads to The Hive for a 1 p.m. Saturday matinee before Stuarts Draft rolls into town Oct. 22.

Staunton (2-4), Waynesboro (2-4) and Fort Defiance (1-5) are on the outside looking in at the Region 3C playoffs. The Storm, who have unraveled with four straight losses after a 2-0 start, sit No. 11, while the Little Giants, who have completed their Shenandoah District schedule and have four non-district clashes with former Valley District rivals left, are No. 12. The Indians come in next-to-last at No. 15.