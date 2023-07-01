Jeremy Wagner has learned the game of baseball as few other young players can.

As the son of legendary major league closer Billy Wagner, Jeremy spent years visiting major league stadiums and clubhouses and was coached by his dad at the Miller School in Crozet. Now the 22-year-old Waynesboro Generals outfielder is not only a vital part of his team’s offense but was recently named the team captain of Generals position players.

“He is a leader, and the guys look up to him,” said Generals Coach Matt Holem. “He is just one of the guys. You would never know his dad was in the big leagues.”

Holem said Wagner “has excelled on the field and is a great young man off the field.’

Wagner said his dad taught him “preparation is a good thing.” Billy Wagner would arrive at the stadium early, receive treatment if necessary and prepare each day as if he was to pitch. His career in the major leagues lasted 16 years, and he recorded more than 400 major league saves.

Jeremy Wagner lifts weights in the morning and arrives at Kate Collins Field hours before game time. So far this year, through the team’s first 19 games, Wagner is hitting .362 with 7 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases. Those numbers earned him a trip to last week’s Valley League All-Star Game.

A couple of days without hits are just part of the lessons Wagner already learned from his dad.

“Dad knows how hard this game is,” said Wagner. He trusts the daily preparation. “If I have back-to-back games not doing well, it might just be good pitching.”

But he is proud of the plate discipline that means “I don’t strike out a ton.” And while home runs garner attention, Wagner knows his strengths are getting hits and playing a solid corner outfield.

And while getting to the major leagues is still a dream, Wagner is not pinning all his hopes on that goal. He returns this fall to Towson University outside Baltimore, where he is studying sports management and minoring in business. He also plays for the Towson baseball team. Still, it would be fun to mirror the Griffeys, the Boones and other baseball families with multiple generations wearing major league uniforms.

For now, his focus is to help the Generals have a strong second half and get back into the Valley League race.

“We are learning to play together,” he said. “We will figure it out.”