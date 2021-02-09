Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Lineups

REGION 3C
MONDAY
First Round
Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52
Wilson 71, Monticello 37
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian Academy 26
Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34
WEDNESDAY
Semifinals
Turner Ashby at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2B
MONDAY
First Round
Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 29
Staunton 50, Madison County 48
Page County 57, Strasburg 36
Stonewall Jackson 44, Buffalo Gap 31
TUESDAY
Semifinals
(5) Stonewall Jackson at (1) Luray, 6 p.m.
(7) Staunton at (3) Page County, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Championship
Semifinal winners at high seed, TBA
REGION 1B
MONDAY
First Round
Riverheads 52, Altavista 7
Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17
WEDNESDAY
Championship
(3) Rappahannock County at (1) Riverheads, 6 p.m.
News Virginian Staff Reports
