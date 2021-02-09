 Skip to main content
Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Lineups
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Lineups

REGION 3C

MONDAY

First Round

Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52

Wilson 71, Monticello 37

Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian Academy 26

Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34

WEDNESDAY

Semifinals

Turner Ashby at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2B

MONDAY

First Round

Luray 67, Stuarts Draft 29

Staunton 50, Madison County 48

Page County 57, Strasburg 36

Stonewall Jackson 44, Buffalo Gap 31

TUESDAY

Semifinals

(5) Stonewall Jackson at (1) Luray, 6 p.m.

(7) Staunton at (3) Page County, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Championship

Semifinal winners at high seed, TBA

REGION 1B

MONDAY

First Round

Riverheads 52, Altavista 7

Rappahannock County 57, William Campbell 17

WEDNESDAY

Championship

(3) Rappahannock County at (1) Riverheads, 6 p.m.

