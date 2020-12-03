Grace Christian basketball teams split opening night

STAUNTON — Grace Christian got its girls basketball season started Thursday night, but came out on the short end of a 48-32 decision to visiting Roanoke Valley Christian in nonconference play.
Genna Kahrs led the Warriors with seven points, while Sophie Yeomans tallied six.
The Warriors host Timberlake Christian at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
In the boys game, Grace Christian defeated Roanoke Valley Christian School 79-36.
Grace Christian was led in scoring by Nathan Whisman with 22 points, Justin Hain with 21 points and Ryan Brent with 14 points.
Grace Christian will host Timberlake Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday.
