 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Christian basketball teams split opening night
0 comments

Grace Christian basketball teams split opening night

{{featured_button_text}}

STAUNTON — Grace Christian got its girls basketball season started Thursday night, but came out on the short end of a 48-32 decision to visiting Roanoke Valley Christian in nonconference play.

Genna Kahrs led the Warriors with seven points, while Sophie Yeomans tallied six.

The Warriors host Timberlake Christian at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the boys game, Grace Christian defeated Roanoke Valley Christian School 79-36.

Grace Christian was led in scoring by Nathan Whisman with 22 points, Justin Hain with 21 points and Ryan Brent with 14 points.

Grace Christian will host Timberlake Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert