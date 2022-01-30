 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grace Christian boys basketball team cruises past Blue Ridge Christian

STAUNTON — Grace Christian’s boys basketball team cruised to an easy 48-29 victory over Blue Ridge Christian in a VACA Central District game played Saturday at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Lewellyn gym.

Justin Hain sparked the Warriors by scoring more than half of the team’s points with 25.

Grace (5-6, 2-1) hits the road Tuesday at Roanoke Valley Christian.

The girls game between the two VACA rivals was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

