Grace Christian boys basketball team scores win over Temple Christian

MADISON HEIGHTS — Grace Christian’s Nathan Whisman closed in on 1,000 career points after a 22-point effort Thursday night propelled the Warriors to a 54-45 victory over Temple Christian in nondistrict boys basketball.
Whisman has been closing in on the milestone for several weeks, but the Warriors keep having games postponed or canceled, slowing the march. The senior is less than 25 points from hitting the barrier.
Justin Hain added 15 points to the Warriors’ scoring effort.
Grace (5-3) is home 5 p.m. Saturday for a visit from Southwest Virginia Homeschool.
