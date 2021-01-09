 Skip to main content
Grace Christian falls short in overtime in girls basketball
STAUNTON — Grace Christian couldn’t quite get over the hump Saturday as the Warriors dropped a 30-29 overtime decision to visiting Smith Mountain Lake Academy in nonconference girls basketball.

Lucy Wells and Julia Dryer led a balanced scoring attack for the Warriors with seven and six points, respectively.

Grace (3-4) hosts rival Ridgeview Christian on Thursday for homecoming.

