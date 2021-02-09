Grace Christian girls basketball team comes up short in VACA tournament

ROANOKE — Grace Christian had its girls basketball season come to an end Tuesday night as the sixth-seeded Warriors fell 50-31 to third-seeded Roanoke Valley Christian in the quarterfinals of the VACA state tournament.
Lucy Wells paced the Warriors with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Ashland Allred added eight points.
Grace Christian finished the season with a 3-6 record.
News Virginian Staff Reports
